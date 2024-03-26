Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Migraine and Cluster Headache Treatment Now Offered Nationally by Dr. David Mahjoubi.

"We are thrilled to offer gammaCore Sapphire™ as part of our comprehensive approach to wellness, says Dr. David Mahjoubi, a board-certified Anesthesiologist. Post this

gammaCore Sapphire™ works by delivering gentle electrical impulses through the skin to stimulate the vagus nerve, which plays a crucial role in regulating pain perception and inflammation. Unlike traditional treatments, gammaCore Sapphire™ targets the underlying neurological mechanisms of migraine and cluster headaches, providing relief without the use of medication.

Dr. David Mahjoubi, a board-certified Anesthesiologist who manages pain, commented on the significance of this breakthrough therapy: "We are thrilled to offer gammaCore Sapphire™ as part of our comprehensive approach to wellness. By harnessing the body's natural healing mechanisms, we can provide our patients with effective relief from migraine and cluster headaches, allowing them to reclaim control over their lives. All that is required is a video consultation, and the prescription is sent to the manufacturer for delivery to you."

The process to obtain the device begins with a video consultation and assessment by Dr. Mahjoubi to ensure that gammaCore Sapphire™ is a right fit. Individuals interested in learning more about gammaCore Sapphire™ and its potential to alleviate migraine and cluster headaches are encouraged to contact Dr. Mahjoubi at 424-278-4241.

More about Dr. David Mahjoubi:

David Mahjoubi, M.D. is a board-certified Anesthesiologist. He earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Mahjoubi founded The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles in 2014, making him one of the longest-running Ketamine clinics in the world. The clinic also offers a range of other services, including IV and Ketamine therapy, and now gammaCore Sapphire™ for migraine and cluster headache relief. For information on the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County please visit the website at http://www.ketaminehealing.com, or call (424) 278-4241 or (949) 514-8261.

Media Contact

David Mahjoubi, M.D., The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles, (424) 278-4241, [email protected], https://ketaminehealing.com/

SOURCE Dr. David Mahjoubi