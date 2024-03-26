Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Migraine and Cluster Headache Treatment Now Offered Nationally by Dr. David Mahjoubi.

Dr. David Mahjoubi, founder of The Ketamine Healing Clinic and Sleepinox sleep supplement, is excited to provide nationwide a revolutionary non-invasive treatment for patients who suffer from migraine and cluster headaches: the gammaCore Sapphire™ treatment protocol offers hope for patients suffering from migraines.
LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. David Mahjoubi is proud to offer an innovative and effective non-invasive treatment for migraine and cluster headaches- gammaCore Sapphire™. This revolutionary therapy marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of effective and holistic solutions for chronic headache sufferers.
Migraine and cluster headaches affect millions of individuals worldwide, often leading to debilitating pain and disrupting daily activities. Traditional treatments can be limited in efficacy, come with unwanted side effects, and time-consuming due to in-person doctor visits. In response to this unmet need, Dr. Mahjoubi has embraced gammaCore Sapphire™ as a safe, drug-free alternative that offers hope to those struggling with these conditions. For additional benefits, many of his patients have combined the gammaCore with sublingual Ketamine. Each modality (or both) can be obtained following a video consultation with the doctor, and without having to go into a doctor's office.
gammaCore Sapphire™ works by delivering gentle electrical impulses through the skin to stimulate the vagus nerve, which plays a crucial role in regulating pain perception and inflammation. Unlike traditional treatments, gammaCore Sapphire™ targets the underlying neurological mechanisms of migraine and cluster headaches, providing relief without the use of medication.
Dr. David Mahjoubi, a board-certified Anesthesiologist who manages pain, commented on the significance of this breakthrough therapy: "We are thrilled to offer gammaCore Sapphire™ as part of our comprehensive approach to wellness. By harnessing the body's natural healing mechanisms, we can provide our patients with effective relief from migraine and cluster headaches, allowing them to reclaim control over their lives. All that is required is a video consultation, and the prescription is sent to the manufacturer for delivery to you."
The process to obtain the device begins with a video consultation and assessment by Dr. Mahjoubi to ensure that gammaCore Sapphire™ is a right fit. Individuals interested in learning more about gammaCore Sapphire™ and its potential to alleviate migraine and cluster headaches are encouraged to contact Dr. Mahjoubi at 424-278-4241.
More about Dr. David Mahjoubi:
David Mahjoubi, M.D. is a board-certified Anesthesiologist. He earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Mahjoubi founded The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles in 2014, making him one of the longest-running Ketamine clinics in the world. The clinic also offers a range of other services, including IV and Ketamine therapy, and now gammaCore Sapphire™ for migraine and cluster headache relief. For information on the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County please visit the website at http://www.ketaminehealing.com, or call (424) 278-4241 or (949) 514-8261.
David Mahjoubi, M.D., The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles, (424) 278-4241, [email protected], https://ketaminehealing.com/
