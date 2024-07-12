AAEA annual meeting track session

The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the International Section, "Groundwater irrigation for sustainable development in South Asia" will look at South Asia which is home to the world's largest number of smallholder farmers and the agricultural production in the region relies heavily on groundwater irrigation. Intensification of groundwater irrigation in the region is linked to improvement in food security and poverty reduction via higher agricultural productivity. However, it has serious implications on climate change, particularly because groundwater is extracted using fossil-fuel pumps. Efforts to curb CO2 emissions are underway, but the adoption of such practices and technologies is low and sporadic. In this session, we will discuss the challenges and opportunities of groundwater irrigation in South Asia highlighting three ongoing studies from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. We will discuss pricing farm electricity and water use efficiency in India, benefits of solar irrigation in Bangladesh and how the accumulation of human-made capital has contributed to the decline in groundwater capital in Nepal and India.

Presentations in this session:

Pricing Farm Electricity, Water Use and Efficiency: The Case of Paddy Cultivation in Punjab

Disha Gupta, India Gandhi Institute of Development

A place in the sun: farmers' co-benefits from solar irrigation in Bangladesh

Marie-Charlotte Buisson, IWMI-CGIAR

The Depletion of Groundwater Capital and Accumulation of Man-Made Capital

Ram Fishman

Discussion on groundwater irrigation for sustainable development in South Asia

Soumya Balasubramanya, The World Bank

This session will take place on Monday, July 29 from 2:45 pm – 4:15 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Iberville on the fourth floor.

