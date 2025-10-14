Group Cards Partners with Tillo to Make Office Gifting Simple, Seamless, and Personal

"Partnering with Tillo means we can offer a huge range of gift cards alongside our digital greeting cards, making it easier than ever for teams to create something personal, memorable, and truly appreciated." - Alex Brazier, Co-Founder of Group Cards. Post this

By integrating with Tillo's API, Group Cards now gives users access to a wide choice of e-gift cards from hundreds of global brands, making it easy to find the perfect gift for any occasion. Whether sending one card or hundreds, teams can now create meaningful moments and thoughtful rewards in just a few clicks.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, said:

"We're delighted to be partnering with Group Cards to make workplace gifting simple and seamless. By combining their intuitive group card experience with Tillo's global network of gift card brands, we're helping teams mark special moments in a way that feels both personal and effortless."

Alex Brazier, Co-Founder of Group Cards, said:

"Group Cards is all about helping teams celebrate together, wherever they are. Partnering with Tillo means we can offer a huge range of gift cards alongside our digital greeting cards, making it easier than ever for teams to create something personal, memorable, and truly appreciated."

About Group Cards:

Group Cards is the easiest way to pass a virtual greeting card around the office. Teams can create digital cards for any occasion, from birthdays and farewells to thank-yous and milestones - and invite unlimited colleagues to sign, share messages, and add contributions towards a group gift card. With features like bulk sending, digital boards, and collection pots, Group Cards makes it simple to celebrate together, no matter where your team is based.

Learn more at GroupCards.io.

About Tillo:

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With its flexible API and plug-and-play StoreFront solution, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 40 markets and 25 currencies. From employee rewards to cashback, disbursements, and more - Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful.

For more information, visit www.tillo.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], https://www.tillo.com/

SOURCE Tillo