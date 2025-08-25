Group Elite Appoints Gabe Rivero as Chief Transformation & Strategic Growth Officer to Accelerate CX/EX Innovation

Gabe's experience leading high-performing global teams and driving transformational change in complex environments is exactly what we need. His vision, execution rigor, and deep understanding of both customer needs and market dynamics will help us chart our next chapter. Post this

"Gabe's experience leading high-performing global teams and driving transformational change in complex environments is exactly what we need," said Michael Moore, President of Group Elite. "His vision, execution rigor, and deep understanding of both customer needs and market dynamics will help us chart our next chapter."

Group Elite has built its reputation over the past decade as the go-to implementation and support partner for Verint's global enterprise customers. With this next phase of growth, the company is investing in both strategic expansion and service innovation to meet evolving market demand.

"Group Elite has an incredible foundation of trust and delivery excellence," said Rivero. "My goal is to expand on that by creating a more future-facing services portfolio that helps clients unlock value faster—whether through automation, AI, or intelligent redesign of how support and experience functions operate."

Group Elite Communications is a customer experience services firm specializing in workforce engagement, analytics, and platform enablement. As a longstanding Verint partner, Group Elite supports clients across North America, LATAM, and EMEA through implementation, optimization, and outcome-based managed services.

