Group Elite Appoints Gabe Rivero as Chief Transformation & Strategic Growth Officer to Accelerate CX/EX Innovation

Group Elite appointed Gabe Rivero as Chief Transformation & Strategic Growth Officer.
LAVAL, Quebec AND GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group Elite, a recognized leader in customer engagement services and a trusted global partner for Verint solutions, has appointed Gabe Rivero as Chief Transformation & Strategic Growth Officer. This strategic hire marks a bold step in the company's evolution toward becoming a next-generation Customer Experience (CX)/Employee Experience (EX) services powerhouse.
Rivero brings more than 25 years of experience transforming global support and service delivery organizations across enterprise SaaS, AI, and customer experience sectors. His leadership at Avaya and HPE/DXC has helped some of the world's most complex organizations modernize operations, elevate customer experience, and adopt automation at scale.
"Gabe's experience leading high-performing global teams and driving transformational change in complex environments is exactly what we need," said Michael Moore, President of Group Elite. "His vision, execution rigor, and deep understanding of both customer needs and market dynamics will help us chart our next chapter."
Group Elite has built its reputation over the past decade as the go-to implementation and support partner for Verint's global enterprise customers. With this next phase of growth, the company is investing in both strategic expansion and service innovation to meet evolving market demand.
"Group Elite has an incredible foundation of trust and delivery excellence," said Rivero. "My goal is to expand on that by creating a more future-facing services portfolio that helps clients unlock value faster—whether through automation, AI, or intelligent redesign of how support and experience functions operate."
**Media Contact:**
William Hawley, COO, [email protected]
Group Elite Communications is a customer experience services firm specializing in workforce engagement, analytics, and platform enablement. As a longstanding Verint partner, Group Elite supports clients across North America, LATAM, and EMEA through implementation, optimization, and outcome-based managed services.
Media Contact
William Hawley, Group Elite, 1 302-438-7078, [email protected], https://www.groupelite.com
SOURCE Group Elite
Share this article