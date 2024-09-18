Group Elite Enhances EliteKeep for Secure and Compliant Contact Center Recording Archive Management

Multi-platform contact center recordings must be strategically accessible to be AI ready, and EliteKeep from Group Elite reduces the cost of maintaining outdated systems by 40% and allows organizations to leverage interaction data to gather valuable insights utilizing the latest in artificial intelligence technology.

LAVAL, QC and GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group Elite, a leading provider of contact center solutions, is excited to announce the new built-for-cloud version of EliteKeep, the secure way to archive and consolidate multi-platform contact center recordings. EliteKeep protects you from compliance breaches, eliminates old recording servers which can lead to the corruption of essential call recordings, and reduces the escalating costs of maintaining outdated infrastructures. The new platform easily extracts, stores, and manages contact center omni-channel interactions and metadata from various systems including Genesys, NICE, Five9, Amazon Connect, Verint, Knoahsoft, Calabrio, and more.