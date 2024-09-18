Group Elite Enhances EliteKeep for Secure and Compliant Contact Center Recording Archive Management

Multi-platform contact center recordings must be strategically accessible to be AI ready, and EliteKeep from Group Elite reduces the cost of maintaining outdated systems by 40% and allows organizations to leverage interaction data to gather valuable insights utilizing the latest in artificial intelligence technology.
LAVAL, QC and GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group Elite, a leading provider of contact center solutions, is excited to announce the new built-for-cloud version of EliteKeep, the secure way to archive and consolidate multi-platform contact center recordings. EliteKeep protects you from compliance breaches, eliminates old recording servers which can lead to the corruption of essential call recordings, and reduces the escalating costs of maintaining outdated infrastructures. The new platform easily extracts, stores, and manages contact center omni-channel interactions and metadata from various systems including Genesys, NICE, Five9, Amazon Connect, Verint, Knoahsoft, Calabrio, and more.
Group Elite believes in the sovereignty of the customer's own data. This strong belief guided the vision for EliteKeep to a platform that unshackles organizations from traditional vendor models and provides for complete access to their historical data to:
- Ensure Compliance: customizable archival rules to meet PCI, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements.
- Enhance Security: tested for stringent compliance standards by the world's largest collaborative risk exchange, protecting your recordings from modern cyber threats.
- Reduce Costs: enhanced discovery and extraction of contact center recordings from disparate, on-premises, and cloud platforms to a centralized solution, eliminating the rising expenses associated with outdated infrastructure.
- Gain Flexibility: transition easily between platforms without losing valuable data.
- Be AI-Ready: Leverage interaction data in EliteKeep to gather valuable insights utilizing the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
"Our team is thrilled to introduce the enhanced EliteKeep," said Michael Moore, President at Group Elite. "This upgrade reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative solutions for the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market, eliminating legacy recording platforms, and securely managing your ongoing compliance requirements."
For more information about EliteKeep, visit groupelite.com/elitekeep.
