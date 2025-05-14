Group RFZ Launches Content Lens - An Innovative Solution That Measures How Individual Pieces of Influencer Content Stack up Against Each Other

Content Lens pinpoints how individual pieces of content perform and drive brand impact, offering a clear roadmap for stronger, more effective campaigns

DENVER, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group RFZ, an innovator in influencer marketing measurement, has launched Content Lens, a breakthrough solution that reveals exactly how each piece of influencer content performs within a campaign. By isolating the impact of specific creators and posts, it gives marketers and agencies a clearer view of what's resonating and why. With this new level of insight, teams can sharpen their content strategies and create more impactful campaigns.

Content Lens addresses a critical measurement gap in the influencer marketing space, where brands have historically struggled to evaluate how consumers think and feel about individual content assets and how they affect their campaign's success. Group RFZ not only tracks how each post performs, but also digs into the "why" by surveying real consumers, bridging the gap between metrics and meaning to give brands a clearer picture of what's really moving the needle.

Content Lens breaks down how each creative element, such as tone, messaging or visual style, influences how people feel.

"We developed Content Lens to answer the burning questions that traditional metrics and sentiment analysis can't," said Jonathan Futa, co-founder of Group RFZ. "Too often, brands get stuck making content decisions based on engagement numbers that fail to tell them the full story. Content Lens goes deeper, revealing not just what's performing, but why, so they can ditch the guesswork and refine with confidence."

From understanding if the content felt educational or humorous, to pinpointing which details were missing to knowing if it would drive the audience to seek out more information, Content Lens gives influencer marketers the granular insights they need to inform future content strategies and creative briefs.

Content Lens works by exposing target audiences to content and then gathers both quantitative and qualitative feedback through a short survey. The solution can be used as a standalone measurement tool or seamlessly integrated with Group RFZ's brand lift studies to provide a complete picture of performance from individual creative assets to overall campaign effectiveness.

Key features and benefits of Content Lens include:

Deeper performance insights: Go beyond surface metrics such as likes and shares to uncover how each individual piece of influencer content shapes brand perception, evokes emotion and communicates key messages

Quantitative + qualitative feedback: Each piece of content is assessed through a four-question survey using a blend of closed- and open-ended questions, offering deep insights into consumer sentiment

Side-by-side comparisons: Test different content styles, creators, formats and messaging options against one another to see what resonates most

Custom audience targeting: Reach the right audience segments with built-in demographic targeting or customize by industry, interests, company size and more

Flexible and scalable testing: Start with just two assets and expand testing across multiple content types as needed

Clear, actionable reports: Get concise reports that clearly outline what worked, what didn't and why

About Group RFZ

Group RFZ is a digital measurement firm that enables clients to understand and demonstrate the impact of their influencer, social and content marketing. Its measurement solutions help leading companies go beyond traditional metrics and capture the true impact of their digital initiatives – how they made consumers feel, the impression they left and the effect on the brand. Utilizing a unique blend of market research and adtech, Group RFZ empowers clients to achieve and demonstrate ROI, make smarter decisions and optimize their efforts. Group RFZ is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Find them online at www.grouprfz.com.

