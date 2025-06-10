Groupize Unveils Breakthrough AI Transformation and Rebrands as Groupize.ai, Redefining a New Era for Meetings Technology

"Groupize.ai is more than automation—it's productivity out of the box while delivering advice, acting and saving meeting planners hours per event" explains de Gaspe Beaubien. "Our customers aren't waiting for tomorrow's technology—they're using it today." Post this

"Adopting the Groupize.ai name reflects our strategic focus on transforming the meetings industry through AI," said Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, the company's co-founder and CCO. "While others speculate about what's possible, we are delivering transformative results for our customers today, with technology that doesn't just automate, but truly elevates the entire experience."

Future-Proofing with AI-Driven Solutions

As Groupize.ai embraces its AI-powered identity, the company is accelerating the development of a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent modules designed to automate and enhance every aspect of the meetings management lifecycle. These next-generation capabilities will encompass advanced natural language processing, predictive analytics, autonomous sourcing operations, and sophisticated financial reconciliation systems.

With DSai and Marketplace AI already in-market and performing, Groupize is driving operational optimization today while future-proofing organizations with AI technology that evolves alongside their business needs.

DSai™: Digital Sign-In with AI for Life Sciences Compliance

DSai™ is the industry's first AI-powered attendance solution tailored for life sciences organizations. With intelligent check-in methods—such as facial recognition, geolocation, and real-time auditing—DSai™ automates secure attendance tracking and ensures effortless compliance with Sunshine Act, global transparency, and audit requirements.

Marketplace AI™: Global Venue Intelligence

Marketplace AI™ aggregates and enriches data from over one million venues and vendors worldwide, delivering the latest and trending venues with personalized recommendations, enhanced sourcing intelligence and side by side comparisons. The data is enriched by discussions from an engaged community of 150,000 planners per month, ratings, in the news listings and delivers inspiration from real life photos of previous events at the venues. Planners can now search and source venues faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Aime™: Your AI Agent for Meeting & Events

Aime™, Groupize.ai's intelligent planning agent, transforms how organizations approach meeting and event management. Powered by advanced machine learning, Aime™ engages in natural conversation to gather all the necessary details for sourcing a meeting or event. By asking the right questions—just like an experienced meeting planner—it transforms informal dialogue into a fully-formed Meeting Request Form (MRF), ready for instant sourcing through Groupize's Marketplace AI™ to the negotiations with venues and reconciling budgets..

"Groupize.ai is more than automation—it's productivity out of the box while delivering advice, acting and saving meeting planners hours per event" explains de Gaspe Beaubien. "Our customers aren't waiting for tomorrow's technology—they're using it today."

Meet Aime: Video link

Strategic Partnerships Accelerate AI Innovation

Groupize.ai's vision is fueled by strategic alliances with industry-leading technology partners. Through its upcoming integration with AMGiNE, Groupize.ai brings AI-driven group air automation to the platform, enabling smarter, faster, and more accurate air booking experiences.

In addition, partnerships with Hivr.ai and MeetingPackage will unlock instant venue bookings and live integrations with sales and catering platforms, delivering real-time group availability, dynamic pricing, and seamless booking for planners and organizations.

A New Era of Meetings Technology

With its largest-ever investment in AI research and development, Groupize.ai is outpacing the industry and setting a new benchmark for what's possible in meetings and events technology. A wave of new AI-powered modules are set to launch throughout 2025, with even more groundbreaking innovations on the horizon for 2026.

"The industry stands at a critical inflection point," added de Gaspe Beaubien. "Groupize.ai is committed to ensuring our customers are always ahead of the curve—never constrained by legacy solutions, but empowered by the most advanced and efficient technology available."

The company will be hosting a special Groupize AI live streaming event to showcase its latest AI innovations on July 16. REGISTER HERE.

For more information, early access, or partnership opportunities, visit www.groupize.ai.

About Groupize.ai

Groupize.ai is the category leader in AI-powered meeting and event management, delivering transformative AI that radically simplifies how organizations plan, manage, and govern meetings at scale.

Founded in 2013, Groupize.ai was built as a customer-first company and continues to earn the trust of Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, life sciences leaders, and regulated industries. The platform, replaces legacy systems with intelligent automation, real-time insights, seamless integrations, and built-in compliance, empowering customers to turn complex logistics into strategic business outcomes.

With deep integrations into enterprise ecosystems like SAP Concur and MedPro Systems, Groupize.ai is redefining the future of meetings with practical innovation built for today—and ready for what's next.

That's a Breath of Fresh AI. Learn more at groupize.ai.

About Groupize.AI (short)

Groupize.ai is not just keeping up with the future—it's defining it. For organizations ready to move beyond legacy tech, Groupize.ai offers a radically smarter, simpler, and more empowering way to manage meetings and compliance, powered by transformative AI.

Media Contact:

Ivana Johnston, [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and launch timelines. Actual results may vary.

Media Contact

Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien, Groupize, 1 7813070312, [email protected], Groupize

SOURCE Groupize