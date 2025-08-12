Groups360 Debuts at No. 222 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Milestone achievement underscores growth momentum and market demand for GroupSync group hotel booking platform and related solutions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groups360, a leading provider of hotel booking and attendee management solutions for the group travel and meeting/event market, today announced its debut on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 222 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Published annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list is widely regarded as a benchmark of entrepreneurial success, offering a data-driven snapshot of the most dynamic and successful private businesses across the country.

"This recognition is a direct result of the dedication, innovation and passion of our people," said Kemp Gallineau, CEO of Groups360. "From day one, our team has remained focused on transforming the way groups book travel by removing friction, increasing transparency and delivering real value to both planners and suppliers. This honor reflects this hard work, as well as the trust of our partners and the growing demand for smarter, faster solutions in the group travel space. We're continuing to scale rapidly to meet this demand, expanding our technology, deepening partnerships and delivering greater value for all stakeholders."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Groups360's impressive ranking signals growing adoption of its flagship platform, GroupSync, which streamlines the sourcing, booking, and management of group accommodations and meeting space. The company's momentum has been further fueled by strategic partnerships with global hotel brands and ongoing product innovation that addresses the needs of planners, suppliers and travel partners.

To learn more about Groups360 and the GroupSync platform, please visit groups360.com. For the full list of 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Groups360 | Groups360 is reimagining group travel by delivering innovative solutions for organizers, meeting and event planners, and hoteliers. With GroupSync™, we're transforming the group booking model, turning a traditionally complex process into a streamlined, centralized experience for real-time inventory distribution and booking management. GroupSync bridges the gap between groups and hoteliers, enhancing control and visibility for all. What began as a solution for organizers to search, compare, and book accommodations has grown into a suite of products designed to bring people together and enhance both professional and life events. As the first travel platform to enable instant online bookings for groups at scale, Groups360 is committed to pushing boundaries and making visionary ideas reality. We are headquartered in Nashville, with regional teams in London and Singapore. Discover more at groups360.com.

About Inc. | Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.Test

