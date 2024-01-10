Grove City College Alumni Join TROY Group's Marketing Team, Bringing Fresh Energy and Innovation

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Jenette and Wes, two incredibly talented professionals and fellow Grove City College alumni, to our amazing team," states Eric Howard, Director of Marketing. Post this

In a parallel move, Wes Kinney joins TROY Group as a Brand Specialist, bringing with him a wealth of experience in software product marketing. With a passion for cultivating positive connections and guiding businesses to their niche, Wes utilizes graphic design mediums to shape people's worldview and bring ideas to life. He has a keen eye for exposing details that set brands apart in the market, while also excelling in juggling multiple roles and titles, consistently going the extra mile to exceed deadlines. Wes's impressive professional background reflects his ability to bring fresh perspectives and his dedication to enhancing TROY Group's brand presence.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Jenette and Wes, two incredibly talented professionals and fellow Grove City College alumni, to our amazing team," states Eric Howard, Director of Marketing. "Their exceptional skills and expertise, shaped by the values we cherish as Grovers, will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our ambitious growth strategy and further our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions for our esteemed clients. Being a Grover is not just a catchy nickname, it is a powerful symbol of our refusal to settle for anything less than extraordinary. It embodies our deep dedication to pursuing knowledge and serving a higher purpose, aligning perfectly with the values of our esteemed college."

About TROY Group:

TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers, and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.

