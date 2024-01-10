Grove City College Alumni Join TROY Group's Marketing Team, Bringing Fresh Energy and Innovation

TROY Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of their exceptional marketing team, with the valuable addition of two highly talented individuals, Jenette Coomer and Wes Kinney. Their extensive experience and expertise make them invaluable assets to TROY Group.
WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the guidance of Eric Howard, Director of Marketing, Jenette Coomer and Wesley Kinney are poised to play a pivotal role in driving the company's marketing efforts to new heights. This strategic move is a testament to TROY Group's commitment to assembling a dynamic team that thrives in the ever-evolving business landscape.
Jenette Coomer, our new Growth Marketer, is an experienced professional with over 15 years in marketing and tech. Having worked on both the agency and client side, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team. Jenette's strong customer focus drives her to prioritize brand experience and meet the needs of our audience, resulting in tangible growth. Her strategic thinking, ability to identify untapped opportunities, and cross-functional collaboration skills make her an invaluable asset. In addition, Jenette excels in problem-solving, relationship-building, and combining data-driven insights with creative approaches to marketing. With her diverse skillset and passion for driving results, Jenette is poised to make a significant impact on our organization's growth trajectory.
In a parallel move, Wes Kinney joins TROY Group as a Brand Specialist, bringing with him a wealth of experience in software product marketing. With a passion for cultivating positive connections and guiding businesses to their niche, Wes utilizes graphic design mediums to shape people's worldview and bring ideas to life. He has a keen eye for exposing details that set brands apart in the market, while also excelling in juggling multiple roles and titles, consistently going the extra mile to exceed deadlines. Wes's impressive professional background reflects his ability to bring fresh perspectives and his dedication to enhancing TROY Group's brand presence.
"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Jenette and Wes, two incredibly talented professionals and fellow Grove City College alumni, to our amazing team," states Eric Howard, Director of Marketing. "Their exceptional skills and expertise, shaped by the values we cherish as Grovers, will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our ambitious growth strategy and further our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions for our esteemed clients. Being a Grover is not just a catchy nickname, it is a powerful symbol of our refusal to settle for anything less than extraordinary. It embodies our deep dedication to pursuing knowledge and serving a higher purpose, aligning perfectly with the values of our esteemed college."
About TROY Group:
TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers, and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.
