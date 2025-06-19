Grow Law Firm Announces Rebrand to Grow Law, Relocates Headquarters to Florida

Grow Law Firm rebrands to Grow Law and relocates to Florida, unveiling a new name, updated website, and continued focus on scalable, ROI-driven legal marketing services for law firms nationwide.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grow Law Firm has officially rebranded as Grow Law, adopting a more streamlined identity while continuing its mission to drive real growth for law firms nationwide.

Shorter Name. Stronger Game. The word "Firm" is gone, but the mission remains the same: to help law firms scale through SEO, paid advertising, lead generation, web development, and performance analytics. All services remain in place, with the rebrand aimed at reflecting the evolution of the agency's capabilities and direction.