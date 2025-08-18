Grow Nearby Ranks No.1653 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Grow Nearby ranks #1653 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, achieving 264% growth in 3 years and solidifying its spot among America's fastest-growing companies. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have grown through economic uncertainty, inflation and a fluctuating labor market. The top 500 companies on the list have a median three-year growth rate of 1,552 percent and have added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Grow Nearby

Grow Nearby is a digital marketing agency for the home services industry, offering SEO, PPC, web design, social media, local SEO, content writing and more for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping and similar service businesses. Through hyper-local strategies, data-driven campaigns and a deep understanding of service provider needs, Grow Nearby has helped hundreds of small to mid-sized businesses increase online visibility, lead generation and customer acquisition.

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Inc.'s journalism is dedicated to informing, educating and elevating the profile of its community: the people who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Fast Company.

