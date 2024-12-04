Grow Schools Announces the Acquisition and Construction of a New Facility for Language and Literacy Academy for Learning

Construction will include extensive interior renovation to create the 15 classrooms, offices, conference rooms, a mixed-use cafeteria and multipurpose room, teachers' lounge, food service prep, library, sensory room, and therapy clinic, along with exterior additions and improvements. Post this

Language and Literacy Academy for Learning's new facility will be located at 50 2nd Street SE, Winter Haven, Florida. The new facility will be transformed from its existing medical office interior to serve the school's mission to accelerate growth in language, literacy, and social skills for students with special needs while engaging parents as partners in education. Construction will include extensive interior renovation to create the 15 classrooms, offices, conference rooms, a mixed-use cafeteria and multipurpose room, teachers' lounge, food service prep, library, sensory room, and therapy clinic. Exterior additions and improvements will include the addition of an exterior staircase and site work for ADA parking. Construction and redevelopment of the building kicked off in late November 2024.

"Funding for our facility expansion will significantly increase our capacity to serve the community, allowing us to accommodate more families and enhance service delivery. This expansion will create jobs, strengthen community ties through events and outreach, and support our sustainability goals," said Dr. Tandria Callins, Founder, CEO, and Principal of Language and Literacy Academy for Learning. "Ultimately, it empowers us to further our mission and make a lasting impact on the lives we touch."

Building Hope, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to increasing educational opportunities for K-12 students, funded the transaction for the new facility. Building Hope partners with impact-driven lenders, investors, and educational leaders to help schools thrive by creating environments where students can succeed. They have helped create over 200,000+ student seats and built 13 million square feet of educational space, ensuring schools have the facilities they need to foster growth and success.

"Building Hope is proud to collaborate with Grow Schools to support the expansion and growth of Language and Literacy Academy for Learning," said Building Hope President of Finance Robin Odland. "Together, we are building a new facility that not only meets the unique needs of students but also reinforces our shared commitment to uplift and positively impact the entire community."

According to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools access to adequate facilities is one of the biggest challenges charter schools continue to face. With many charter schools operating in suboptimal buildings, the lack of facilities is a serious obstacle to growth. Grow Schools focuses solely on charter school needs, providing money to run schools, money to buy schools, and kids to fill schools. With financing options from Grow Schools, school leaders retain control of their buildings and are afforded the flexibility to make the modifications necessary to expand their enrollment and academic programs.

About Grow Schools:

Grow Schools is in service to schools, helping school leaders get where they're going. We provide money and resources to schools with the mission of giving every kid a nurturing school environment where they can flourish. Since 2006, Grow Schools has provided more than $3 billion in funding to 1,000+ charter schools, supporting the education of more than 2 million students nationwide. For more information, visit growschools.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Michael Barber, Grow Schools, 1 520-591-1658, [email protected], https://growschools.com/

SOURCE Grow Schools