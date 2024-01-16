Grow Therapy Announces New Brand Aimed at Improving Access to Mental Healthcare

We have streamlined and refined how users access exceptional mental healthcare and the goal is for the new brand to help people recognize and connect with these services more easily. Post this

"In a complex healthcare system, getting necessary mental healthcare like therapy is ridden with obstacles, from finding a provider that fits one's needs to getting insurance to pay for sessions," says Jake Cooper, CEO and Co-founder of Grow Therapy. "We have streamlined and refined how users access exceptional mental healthcare and the goal is for the new brand to help people recognize and connect with these services more easily."

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful year for Grow Therapy, which currently practices in 46 states and partners with thousands of therapists and psychiatric providers to give quality and affordable access to those seeking mental healthcare. Committed to improving the mental health journey, Grow Therapy offers learning, healing, and growing in a comfortable and modern setting while also providing resources and connecting patients with therapists who fit their needs.

Grow Therapy offers a marketplace for patients to find the right therapist; an end-to-end insurance engine that lets providers seamlessly accept insurance, and patients reduce their costs through in-network benefits; and a comprehensive EHR platform for providers to take medical notes, schedule visits, and engage with their clients.

The company, which conducts over 300,000 visits per month, supported by +$125 million in funding, is committed to continually enhancing the experience with Grow Therapy for providers and patients alike.

Grow Therapy was recently named on LinkedIn Top Startups List for 2023, BuiltIn's Best Places to Work, and New York Digital Health's Most Promising Startups.

About Grow Therapy:

Grow Therapy is a provider-centric mental health group, using technology to make high-quality mental healthcare accessible and affordable to all Americans. Grow Therapy provides therapists and prescribers with a suite of business tools and services, peer community, and pipeline of expertly matched patient referrals so that they can set up and grow thriving in-person and virtual private practices, within the communities they care about most. As a result, more Americans are accessing a wide variety of providers who not only best match their needs, but who take their insurance. Grow Therapy's network includes more than 10,000 providers and works with major insurers including Humana, Aetna, Cigna, Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, and UnitedHealthcare. Some of Grow Therapy's key investors include TCV, Transformation Capital, and SignalFire. More information about Grow Therapy can be found at www.growtherapy.com.

