Growing Bolder® and OTTA Advisors Launch the World's First Active Lifestyle Streaming Platform for Adults 50+

"Adults aged 50 and older control 79% of the U.S. net worth and are responsible for 58 cents out of every dollar spent. We needed a multi-platform digital distribution strategy and implementation partner and couldn't be more excited to work with OTTA." Marc Middleton, Growing Bolder CEO Post this

"There's an entirely new life stage," says Growing Bolder founder and CEO Marc Middleton. "Unlike previous generations, people 50 and older are not winding down. They're gearing up for what's next and the nearly limitless opportunities presented by an era of active longevity and unprecedented personal prosperity. Adults aged 50 and older control 79% of the U.S. net worth and are responsible for 58 cents out of every dollar spent. We needed a multi-platform digital distribution strategy and implementation partner and couldn't be more excited to work with OTTA, a world leader in building and monetizing streaming platforms."

OTTA is a cutting-edge technology provider that partners with investors, executives, and entrepreneurs to grow their brands, revenues, and customers. Led by a talented business operations team, OTTA has established relationships with distributors, publishers, ad agencies, and brands and delivers over 1 billion video views and over 500 million unique views per month through its streaming partner platforms.

"OTT Advisors is excited to partner with Growing Bolder on expanding their digital content offering," said Brent Carothers, Vice President for OTT Advisors. "We are thrilled to be able to help Growing Bolder with its digital transformation by showcasing their content in a brand new, user-friendly online viewing destination. Users can stream hundreds of hours of high-quality content for free, easily search categories and genres, and find all the latest shows and episodes on any browser-based device."

"Growing Bolder" aired for eight seasons on public broadcasting stations appearing on over 400 channels and in 100% of the nation's top 50 media markets. In addition to its flagship program, the company produces multiple original series including, "What's Next!", "Ordinary People Living Extraordinary Lives", and "Surviving & Thriving." Growing Bolder also produces podcasts, e-magazines, newsletters, and live events, and has over 1 million active Facebook followers.

More than media, Growing Bolder is a movement of ordinary people living extraordinary lives and it's now streaming 24/7, for free, at Watch.GrowingBolder.com.

Welcome Video to Watch.GrowingBolder.com

Contact: Growing Bolder

Lynne Mixson

[email protected]

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder is an award-winning multimedia content producer and lifestyle brand that engages with over 200 million 50+ adults annually through television, radio, podcasts, magazine, and multiple digital and social media channels. More than media, Growing Bolder is a movement, a growing community of passionate adults who are actively engaged in life, value experience, and are searching for what's next. More at: GrowingBolder.com

About OTTA

OTT Advisors are technology experts specializing in the monetization and digital distribution of content. OTTA services include video technology consulting, ad trafficking and campaign management, product creation, value creation, and more, thereby helping clients build digital audiences and expand engagement across connected devices. More at: OTTA.com

Media Contact

Marc Middleton, Growing Bolder LLC, 1 4077662258, [email protected], https://growingbolder.com/

Brent Carothers, OTT Advisors, 1 410-456-9612, [email protected], https://www.ottadvisors.com/

SOURCE Growing Bolder LLC