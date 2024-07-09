Growing Number of K-12 Districts Add ParentSquare to Strengthen Family Engagement Efforts

"We are thrilled with the tremendous growth and adoption of our Smart Sites and Virtual Phone products. Our goal has always been to provide solutions that enhance school-home communication, and the positive response from our users affirms the impact we are making." Post this

"As a Teacher Specialist in Technology, it's my job to embrace tools that bolster education. ParentSquare nails this by providing urgent alerts, smart messages, and ensuring information reaches everyone, regardless of language barriers," said Kris Kohlmeier of Glendale Unified School District.

ParentSquare also made reaching parents even easier with the launch of its Virtual Phone feature. This allows teachers and administrators to contact parents using a pre-assigned Virtual Phone number for calling and receiving phone calls that are all tracked within the ParentSquare platform, providing an additional layer of administrative oversight. With Virtual Phone, schools now have another way to build relationships that forge increased parent and guardian involvement.

"We are thrilled with the tremendous growth and adoption of our Smart Sites and Virtual Phone products," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "Our goal has always been to provide solutions that enhance school-home communication, and the positive response from our users affirms the impact we are making. We are committed to continuing to innovate and support schools across the country in their mission to build strong parent advocates and engaged communities."

On the heels of a successful merger with Remind in November 2023, ParentSquare continues to experience exponential growth as the nation's premier school-home engagement platform for K-12. The number of students supported by the platform increased by 122%, reaching thousands of new educational institutions during the academic school year. Known for a smooth and efficient onboarding process that recognizes the importance of all stakeholders, ParentSquare is consistently praised by customers as among the very best in edtech.

"Our expansion is not just a testament to the platform's effectiveness but to our customer-centric approach—placing our districts' and schools' needs at the heart of everything we do. Investing in our customers and constant iteration on their pain points is why we have a 99% retention rate—I couldn't be more proud," said Vaid.

ParentSquare is the leading provider of digital family and community engagement solutions for K-12 institutions, serving over 20 million students across all 50 states. Districts rely on ParentSquare's unified platform for mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, translation in 130+ languages, and other everyday parent interactions. Seamless integrations with existing school information systems (SIS) easily connects schools with families to advance communication equity and impact student success. Founded in 2011, ParentSquare has experienced over 500% growth in the last three years. Explore how they are shaping the future of school-to-home communications at parentsquare.com.

Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, [email protected], https://www.nickelcommpr.com

