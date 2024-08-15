Growing Number of U.S. School Districts Are Installing Stop Arm Extensions This Year to Improve Bus Visibility and Reduce Incidents at Bus Stops

National Association of State Directors Of Pupil Transportation Estimates Motorists Will Illegally Pass Stopped School Buses More Than 45 Million Times In One School Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As school districts across the country begin welcoming students back for the new year, many are deploying additional safety measures on school buses to proactively reduce the number of close calls or tragedies when vehicles illegally pass stopped buses that are loading and unloading children.

It's a national trend that continues to put students at risk. A recent study by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation (NASDPTS) estimates that motorists will illegally pass stopped school buses displaying flashing red lights and traditional stop arms more than 45 million times in a single year.

In 2024, School districts in more than 20 states are making their bus fleets more visible by installing BusGates LED-lit stop arm extensions that add a physical barrier to oncoming traffic and significantly reduce illegal passing.

BusGates stop arm extensions physically extend from the side of the bus into the roadway when the bus is stopped. This creates a visible physical barrier preventing vehicles from passing the bus. Here's how it works:

Physical Extension: When a school bus stops to load or unload children, the BusGates stop arm extends just over 5 feet into the adjacent lanes of traffic. This physical presence is highly visible and is a deterrent to motorists who might otherwise consider passing the bus.



Enhanced Visibility: The extended arm is well-lit with LED flashing lights offering additional warning as vehicles approach. This visibility serves as a strong reminder to drivers to stop, as required by law.



Immediate Deterrent: By creating a tangible obstruction, BusGates immediately influences driver behavior, preventing potential violations before they occur.

Unlike cameras aboard many school buses, which serve as surveillance tools to catch motorists who illegally pass school buses, stop arm extensions aim to prevent the behavior in the first place.

"With driver distraction levels at all-time highs the current warning systems, which haven't changed in 30 years, simply aren't enough. We felt compelled to design a simple and cost-effective way to increase the visibility of buses, reduce the liability of motorists, and decrease these tragedies and close calls," said Illinois-based Bus Gates co-founder Jeff Stauffer.

Across the U.S. an estimated 43 million drivers will illegally pass school buses while their current stop arms are deployed this year a statistic making extended stop arms an increasingly popular option for school districts to install these.

BusGates stop arm extensions are now being used by school districts in 20 states including: Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia

"Since installing Bus Gates stop arm extensions, we've seen a 95% drop in stop arm passing violations," said Alvarado, Texas Public Schools Transportation Manager, Terry Woods.

Albemarle County Public Schools in Charlottesville, Virginia reported an 89 percent reduction in the number of violations when utilizing Extended Stop Arms.

The state of Montana mandated that stop-arm extensions be installed on all public school buses across the state in 2022.

Bus Gates is on a mission to reduce vehicle "drive-arounds" at bus stops across America and make getting to and from school safer for students. Bus Gates stop-arm extensions are a simple, cost-effective solution to a major problem - cars ignoring stopped school bus warnings putting students at risk. Bus Gates stop-arm extensions easily retro fits to the existing school bus stop signs. They offer additional visibility and stick out further from the bus to make drivers more aware and reducing "drive-arounds" by up to 95%.

