Growth and Investments Propel United Real Estate Leadership into Top 20 of Nation's Most Influential

The report notes United's growth and new initiatives that propelled it to the top of the ranking. In 2023, the company announced mergers, major investments and new services for its affiliated real estate professionals:

Bullseye™ LeadBoost lead generation platform

United Real Estate Group Healthcare plans for independent contractors and their families

Financial Wellness Program for debt elimination, wealth building, retirement and wealth planning

Enhanced features within its Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform

"United is stronger because of the real estate market. After the market adjusted, we outperformed our peers in recruiting and transaction count. Now, we are investing heavily in agent services while others are retrenching and pulling in investments," stated Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy. "Our company was purpose-built to excel in all market cycles. Flat fee commission models are defining the future of real estate, and it is playing out in an accelerating way before our eyes."

The firm also announced it is further expanding agent count and advancing speed-to-market for additional programs in the coming months. United is executing its strategic playbook in an uninterrupted manner and will continue to announce new and impactful offerings to its agents in the coming weeks, months and years.

"We have had a rock-solid mission, the proper vision to achieve that mission and an intelligent, passionate group of employees, agents and leadership that provide the perfect crucible for our continued success. We are building momentum and attracting both real estate organizations who want to grow with us and productive agents looking to maximize their incomes and success," says President Rick Haase.

United is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages, with a current position of sixth-largest in the nation, compared to 139th-largest in 2019. Its success is driven by its unwavering commitment to creating more value for its 19,000 agents and their clients. Service offerings address agents' financial, physical, mental and spiritual needs so they can, in turn, better serve their clients and communities. Every effort is informed by United's nine core values, including community service, fiscal responsibility, family and higher purpose, among others.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 150 offices and more than 19,000 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $34.4 billion in 2022. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

