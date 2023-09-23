Growth Daily LLC Announces Sale of DTC Daily to Nexasky

"We are excited about this strategic acquisition and the opportunities it presents for the DTC Daily audience," said @MarketingMax, Founder & CEO of Growth Daily LLC Tweet this

Furthermore, DTC Daily boasts a distinguished clientele of advertisers, attracting industry juggernauts such as Klaviyo and TripleWhale, who recognize the newsletter's reach and influence in the e-commerce communnity.

The acquisition of DTC Daily by Nexasky marks a significant milestone for both companies. This strategic move reaffirms Growth Daily LLC's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value.

"We are excited about this strategic acquisition and the opportunities it presents for the DTC Daily audience," said @MarketingMax, Founder & CEO of Growth Daily LLC. "We believe that Nexasky is well-positioned to take DTC Daily to new heights, ensuring that the community continues to benefit from the invaluable insights and information that have made DTC Daily so special."

"At NexaSky, we are dedicated to supporting e-commerce entrepreneurs with its products and services." said Sherul Mehta, Shareholder at NexaSky. "So considering the rich content and value DTC daily provides its readers, we believe it's a great asset and opportunity to be closer to businesses that can benefit from services."

@MarketingMax

Founder & CEO of Growth Daily LLC

[email protected]

About Growth Daily LLC:

Growth Daily LLC has quickly become one of the fastest growing media businesses in the marketing space. Across it's 3 newsletters and multiple social media channels, it's insightful marketing content reaches more than 1 million people every month.

Sherul Mehta

Shareholder, Nexasky

[email protected]

About Nexasky:

NexaSky runs Delesign, a graphic design subscription service ideal for SME's and marketing team. It has a presence on the Shopify app store with Invoice Falcon, a highly customizable invoicing option for merchants and Buy now or pay more app, that enables merchants to sell without any social proof.

@MarketingMax, Growth Daily LLC, 1 2039875904, [email protected]

