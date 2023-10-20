Growth Equity Firm Volition Capital Promotes Jim Ferry to Partner

Boston growth equity firm recognizes Jim Ferry for his domain expertise and contribution to the success of the firm's portfolio companies
BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volition Capital, a leading technology and consumer growth equity firm, today announced the promotion of Jim Ferry from Principal to Partner. As a standout member of Volition's investment team, Ferry advances the firm's mission as a trusted partner to growth-stage companies in the internet and consumer verticals.
Ferry's promotion to Partner underscores his ongoing contributions to the firm's success. Ferry joined Volition in 2014 as an Analyst and assisted in building the foundation of Volition's Internet & Consumer team. His developed knowledge of industries including advertising technology, consolidation platforms and internet transaction businesses has allowed him to support Volition Capital's growing portfolio as it continues to venture into the internet and consumer verticals.
"My ten years at Volition have been an amazing experience where the team has always challenged me to be a contrarian investor and become an industry expert in emerging categories," said Ferry. "To me, investing is more than a business transaction; it's a true partnership. The most rewarding part of this job is being able to meet and work with entrepreneurs that are in it for the long haul. As a Partner, I look forward to continue working with founders to help them achieve their aspirations."
Ferry's investment experience spans several Volition Capital portfolio companies including Automatiq, ButterflyMX, Doing Things, Grove Collaborative (NYSE: GROV), and Rounds. Most recently, he led Volition's investment in Aditude, a leading advertising operations technology solution for online publishers that was recently named in the top 500 on the Inc. 5000 list. He also played an instrumental role in the successful exits of Connatix (acquired by Court Square), Dragonfly (acquired by L Catterton), and JazzHR (acquired by Jobvite).
"Watching Jim's journey at Volition over the past 10 years has been remarkable," said Larry Cheng, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "Through hard work and differentiated thinking, Jim has consistently demonstrated an expert ability to discover emerging opportunities in contrarian fields. Most notably, Jim's deep understanding of the Volition ethos and ability to connect and work closely with our founders makes his promotion to the Volition Partnership a natural decision."
As Partner, Ferry will continue to strengthen portfolio company relationships, focusing on providing founders with effective growth strategies and guidance. To learn more about Ferry, please visit https://www.volitioncapital.com/team/jim-ferry/.
About Volition Capital
Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 40 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.
