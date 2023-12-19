Growth for Aprio continues with Expansion to Texas through Merger with Ridout Barrett & Co. CPAs & Advisors

"We are thrilled about this strategic combination," said Melanie C. Geist, Managing Partner at RBC. "Aprio and RBC have shared a complementary focus on investing in culture and talent to create a better team and client experience." Post this

Connecting the East and West regions this expansion into Texas increases Aprio's presence and is the beginning of a major buildout in Texas. Texas is poised to replicate Aprio's pattern of expanding into other markets, experiencing a fourfold growth over the next five years, just as Aprio has achieved in its previous market buildouts. As a premier advisory and CPA firm that provides growth-minded team members an unprecedented opportunity to achieve sustained career growth, Aprio will attract like-minded leaders in Texas. Additionally, the firm will expand major segments to support leading businesses in manufacturing, technology and government contracting, while growing service offerings to include business advisory, high net worth and wealth management.

"We are thrilled about this strategic combination," said Melanie C. Geist, Managing Partner at RBC. "Aprio and RBC have shared a complementary focus on investing in culture and talent to create a better team and client experience. We will leverage this new partnership to provide our clients with more tools to realize their goals. RBC clients will benefit from our broadened strengths and capabilities across many industries, especially construction and government contracting, that are facing shifting market dynamics and our eagerness to anticipate what's next."

Rob Smithson of Corporate Investment in Austin, Texas represented RBC in the merger process.

About Ridout Barrett & Co. CPAs & Advisors:

Ridout Barrett & Co. CPAs & Advisors (RBC), located in San Antonio and Austin, delivers comprehensive accounting services with a significant focus on the construction industry and real estate sector. RBC has built a legacy of nearly 40 years as a powerhouse in Central and South Texas, including being named along with Aprio as a Top 50 Construction Accounting Firm by Construction Executive.

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and accounting firm that advises clients on achieving what's next. Aprio professionals work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 2,100 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 60 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com.

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://www.aprio.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AprioAdvisors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

Media Contact:

Leslie Bashuk, Senior Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

Media Contact

Leslie Bashuk, Aprio, LLP, 404-892-9651, [email protected], https://www.aprio.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Aprio, LLP