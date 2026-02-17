Growth Verticals and InformData Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Risk Intelligence for Insurance Organizations

"Our partnership with InformData strengthens our ability to support insurance organizations with deeper, more actionable risk intelligence," said Fred Hippo, Market President of Growth Insurance. " Post this

Together, the companies will provide insurers with deeper insight into risk signals and real-world insurance behavior, enabling more informed, risk-aligned decisions across underwriting, portfolio management, and long-term performance strategy.

About the Partnership

As part of this collaboration, InformData's trusted identity, credential, and behavioral data will be integrated into the G1 platform. Growth Insurance, the insurance-focused vertical of Growth Verticals, will bring this enhanced capability to carriers, MGAs, and insurance leaders.

The combined solution enables insurance organizations to better understand driver behavior, household-level risk indicators, and insurance performance trends—grounded in verifiable people data.

By connecting high-integrity risk intelligence with advanced analytics and modeling capabilities, insurers gain a more connected view of data, risk, and insurance outcomes across the policy lifecycle.

Strengthening Risk-Aligned Decision Making

Insurance organizations face increasing complexity in evaluating risk, aligning underwriting with operational strategy, and sustaining performance in dynamic markets. This partnership supports those priorities by enabling:

Greater visibility into verifiable people-based risk indicators

Stronger alignment between underwriting, risk, and operational leadership

More informed portfolio management decisions

Clearer insight into insurance performance trends over time

"Our partnership with InformData strengthens our ability to support insurance organizations with deeper, more actionable risk intelligence," said Fred Hippo, Market President of Growth Insurance. "By integrating InformData's verifiable people data into the G1 platform, we're helping insurers make more informed decisions grounded in high-integrity data."

"Growth Verticals shares our belief that better data drives stronger risk outcomes," said Kendra Cimmino, VP of Sales at InformData. "By connecting our verifiable people data with the G1 platform and the Growth Insurance team, insurers gain earlier and clearer visibility into risk signals—supporting disciplined, sustainable performance."

Why This Partnership Matters

By uniting verifiable people data with advanced industry analytics, Growth Verticals and InformData are helping insurers move beyond siloed data environments. The combined solution strengthens the connection between risk intelligence and insurance performance—supporting more controlled, risk-informed growth in a competitive market.

About Growth Verticals

Growth Verticals provides data-driven growth and performance solutions across regulated industries including insurance, financial services, and healthcare. Powered by the G1 platform, Growth Verticals combines advanced analytics, AI-driven modeling, and proprietary data to support risk-aligned strategy, operational efficiency, and long-term performance.

Through its industry-specific verticals—including Growth Insurance—Growth Verticals delivers tailored expertise while maintaining a unified, scalable technology foundation.

About InformData

InformData connects businesses to verifiable people data, providing seamless access to the information needed to build secure, trust-filled environments. By leveraging deep data connections, InformData delivers comprehensive identity, credential, and behavioral data across both domestic and global markets—enabling organizations to better understand and control risk in their environments.

