GrowthCap Announces GrowthCap's Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2024

GrowthCap is pleased to announce the Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growth investing continues to be one of the most attractive areas of the private market in which to participate. We began conducting research for our annual Top 40 under 40 Growth Investors 11 years ago and we are delighted to see how firms and their talented professionals have helped shape the growth investing space into what it has become today.

GrowthCap is pleased to announce the Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2024. A notable number of awardees are repeat performers from prior years, while others are appearing in this publication for the first time. Each of those selected has demonstrated an ability to be an exceptional partner to their stakeholders, including their portfolio companies, their limited partners and their colleagues, among others.

At GrowthCap, we have conducted hundreds of interviews over the years with the most experienced investors and executives in the growth economy. We have also read hundreds of nomination submissions. Awardees excel in investment judgement, business strategy, operations, human capital, acquisitions, capital markets and beyond.

We want to acknowledge all those who were nominated and for their career achievements in what is a most competitive and challenging profession. While we could not recognize all of the impressive nominees, we want to acknowledge their contributions to the growth investing field.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2024.

Jacqui Hawwa (TPG), Thomas Krane (Insight Partners), Rebecca Liu-Doyle (Insight Partners), Adam Solomon (Thoma Bravo), Colin Mistele (Summit Partners), Sophia Popova (Summit Partners), Justin Chen (Francisco Partners), Evan Daar (Francisco Partners), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Kevin Magan (Brighton Park Capital), Ted Rainaud (Berkshire Partners), Adam Seabrook (B Capital), Parag Khandelwal (Spectrum Equity), Mike McClure (Sageview Capital), Brian Dudley (Adams Street Partners), Ed Shahnasarian (THL Partners), Ran Ding (Norwest), Sam Gaynor (Altamont Capital Partners), Ben Benson (Vista Equity Partners), Stephen Foster (Vista Equity Partners), Kerstin Dittmar (L2 Point Management), Matt Melymuka (PeakSpan Capital), Ryan Mandl (Five Elms Capital), Stephanie Schneider (Five Elms Capital), Josh Sommerfeld (Wellington Management), Larry Contrella (JMI Equity), Mac Williams (JMI Equity), Farouk Hussein (Hg), John Hales (Bregal Milestone), Erik Johnson (TSG Consumer Partners), Linda Guo (Glade Brook Capital Partners), Matthew Miller (Left Lane Capital), Tomy Han (Volition Capital), Braden Snyder (Updata Partners), Matthew Alfieri (Centana Growth Partners), Nick Leppla (TA Associates), Charles Ha (TA Associates), Dhruva Kaul (Charlesbank Capital Partners), Michael Zirngibl (Charlesbank Capital Partners), Chris Andrews (PSG), Chris Collins (PSG), Kevin Chang (Blackstone Growth), Ned Kingsley (Silversmith Capital Partners), Danielle Waldman (Silversmith Capital Partners), Andy Lefkarites (H.I.G. Growth Partners), Simon Yu (K1 Investment Management), Jaskaran Heir (Bregal Sagemount), Michael Radonich (Spectrum Equity), Joshua Dart (WestCap), and Anthony Hayes (Mainsail Partners).

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

Media Contact

EDITOR, GrowthCap, 1 646-470-3188, [email protected], https://growthcapadvisory.com/

SOURCE GrowthCap