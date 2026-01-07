GrowthCap Announces GrowthCap's Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2025

GrowthCap is pleased to announce the Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce the Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2025. Now in our twelfth year of conducting this awards process, we continue to be impressed by the depth of talent shaping the next generation of growth investing leadership.

Over the course of 2025, investors operated with a more disciplined mindset, balancing the implications of AI adoption along with new market developments. A keen eye remained on business fundamentals, operational excellence, and durable value creation. The individuals being recognized this year distinguished themselves through their ability to navigate complexity, partner meaningfully with management teams, and drive long-term success across their portfolios.

This year's honorees reflect a cross-section of the growth investing ecosystem. Some are repeat recipients who continue to raise the bar, while others are appearing on this list for the first time. In addition to the Top 40, we are introducing a Rising Stars distinction—recognizing a select group of accomplished investors whose placement was beyond the Top 40. These Rising Stars have demonstrated exceptional ability and have contributed meaningfully to their firms.

Our evaluation process draws on proprietary research, nomination submissions, and feedback from colleagues, peers, and portfolio company leaders. This was one of our most competitive years to date, and while we could not recognize every outstanding nominee, we want to acknowledge the many investors who were considered and whose work continues to shape the industry.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2025, along with this year's Rising Stars.

Jared Rosen (Insight Partners), Philine Huizing (Insight Partners), Paul Furer (Summit Partners), Sophia Popova (Summit Partners), Nick Oppedisano (Summit Partners), Bill Skarinka (PSG), Chris Nesbitt (PSG), Mike Libert (TA Associates), Nick Leppla (TA Associates), Matt Alfieri (Centana Growth Partners), Adam Seabrook (B Capital), Karly Wentz (B Capital), Kirk Konert (AE Industrial Partners), Larry Contrella (JMI Equity), Mac Williams (JMI Equity), Chase Thomet (JMI Equity), Matt Melymuka (PeakSpan Capital), Jack Freeman (PeakSpan Capital), Parag Khandelwal (Spectrum Equity), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Vinny Pujji (Left Lane Capital), Ryan Mandl (Five Elms Capital), Stephanie Schneider (Five Elms Capital), Thomas Kershisnik (Five Elms Capital), Farouk Hussein (Hg), Stefanie Raiola (Hg), Matt Amico (Turn/River Capital), Dan Lynn (Lead Edge Capital), Roberto Avila (Sageview Capital), Caitlin Vorlicek (Sageview Capital), Nick Berardo (Level Equity), Chris Isaac ( Level Equity), Christian Chauvet (Lee Equity Partners), Chase Beeler (Altamont Capital Partners), Wandé Olabisi (Altamont Capital Partners), Braden Snyder (Updata Partners), Dan Moss (Updata Partners), Adam Hemmer (TSG Consumer), Casey Long (Lateral Investment Management), Kapil Desai (Catalyst Investors), Jon Lange (THL Partners), Zuhair Khan (Bregal Sagemount), Steve Dorsey (Bregal Sagemount), Garrett Marsilio (Delta-v Capital), Hart Callahan (NewSpring), Jamie Hutter (Thoma Bravo), Jason Pitts (General Atlantic), Jesse Bendit (Apax Digital), Chris Sondej (Norwest), Anthony Hayes (Mainsail Partners), KC (Kanoff) Wulff (Mainsail Partners), Tollie (Bell) Brown (Mainsail Partners), Danielle Waldman (Silversmith Capital Partners), Ned Kingsley (Silversmith Capital Partners), Jesse Ge (Charlesbank Capital Partners), Mutian Rui (Charlesbank Capital Partners), Alexander Wortmann (TCV), Marta Suarez Estebanez (TCV), Tarun Jain (K1 Investment Management), Melanie Fan (Ampersand Capital Partners), Hidde Van Kerckhoven (Ampersand Capital Partners), Taylor Doherty (Guidepost Growth Equity), Sebastian Charpentier (Bregal Milestone), Neil Parikh (HealthQuest Capital), Arthur Tingas (Level Equity), Afaf Ibraheem Warren (Haveli Investments), Donny Dailey (Turn/River Capital), Ahana Maken (Providence Equity Partners), Ryan Chuang (Diversis Capital), Susy Xu (Bregal Milestone), and Swathi Vankayalapati (Motive Partners).

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

