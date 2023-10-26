GrowthCap Announces GrowthCap's Top Software Investors of 2023

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Software Investors of 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Software Investors of 2023. In our fifth year running this awards process, the candidate pool was more robust than we have ever seen. Many of this year's candidates received a remarkable number of substantive nominations from CEOs and other colleagues who had worked extensively with the candidate. When software became the sector of choice in growth investing many years ago, investors came flooding in, but through the test of time only the most skilled have remained on top and have even widened their competitive advantages as each year unfolded.

Capital allocation and investment judgement is one part of the equation in reviewing investors, the other is fundamental business expansion capabilities which includes strategic, tactical and operational expertise. Moreover, and most importantly, the best investors operate with high integrity and are consistent in their care of their teams, portfolio companies, other key stakeholders as well as the broader communities they impact.

We expanded the list this year in order to recognize more deserving investors than we had in the past. Ranking the awardees was particularly challenging given they all have exceptional career track records. The more important takeaway is that this group of investors, taken as a whole, represents the top tier in software investing.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top Software Investors of 2023.

Ben Spero (Spectrum Equity), Hythem El-Nazer (TA Associates), Matt Vettel (Great Hill Partners), Michael Medici (Summit Partners), René Stewart (Vista Equity Partners), Ashutosh Agrawal (TA Associates), Marco Ferrari and Tom Reardon (PSG), Jim Quagliaroli and Todd MacLean (Silversmith Capital Partners), Brian Decker (Francisco Partners), Chris Busby (Great Hill Partners), Len Ferrington (Summit Partners), Jon Kossow (Norwest), Mike Libert (TA Associates), Jeff Klemens (Sageview Capital), Rashmi Gopinath (B Capital), Jon Rosenbaum and Matt Gatto (Insight Partners), Brian Hersman and David Greenberg (JMI Equity), Sean Cantwell (Volition Capital), John Doran (TCV), Hudson Smith (Thoma Bravo), Eugene Nogi (Guidepost Growth Equity), Larry Contrella (JMI Equity), Pavan Tripathi (Bregal Sagemount), Nicolas Dupuis (Blackstone Growth), Ross Hiatt (H.I.G. Growth Partners), Daphne Tong (WestCap), Merritt Hummer (Bain Capital Ventures), Tyler Newton (Catalyst Investors), Jon Cheek (Gryphon Investors), Eric Byunn (Centana Growth Partners), David Klein and Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort (One Peak), Alex Kleiner (Rubicon Technology Partners), Kevin Magan (Brighton Park Capital), and Morad Elhafed (Battery Ventures).

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

