GrowthCap Announces GrowthCap's Top Software Investors of 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The importance of today's elite software investor cannot be overstated. With the emergence of artificial intelligence as a multi-generational technology that is transforming how businesses and societies operate, those investors who intimately know the software industry and its key players are best positioned to also be future leaders in artificial intelligence.

Incumbent software companies have expansive reach and long-established relationships with business customers across the world as well as individual consumers. They have deep talent benches and are dedicating resources towards the development of artificial intelligence to enhance existing software solutions.

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Software Investors of 2024. In our sixth year running this awards process, the number and caliber of nominees has continued to climb. To be selected as an awardee, a nominee must first have the strong support of others in the software ecosystem, which may include their own firm, their portfolio companies, and/or their peers in the industry, among others.

Further research is then performed to assess the nominee's overall career, breadth of investing experience, capability for scaling companies, recent investments made and exited, as well as character, among other factors. While many nominees were ultimately not selected this year, we want to acknowledge their talent and contributions to the software industry.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top Software Investors of 2024.

Hythem El-Nazer (TA Associates), Michael Medici (Summit Partners), Michael Farrell (Spectrum Equity), Ashutosh (Ashu) Agrawal (TA Associates), René Stewart (Vista Equity Partners), Patrick Severson (Vista Equity Partners), Len Ferrington (Summit Partners), Jim Quagliaroli (Silversmith Capital Partners), Todd MacLean (Silversmith Capital Partners), Ross Hiatt (H.I.G. Growth Partners), Rashmi Gopinath (Former General Partner at B Capital), Art Heidrich (TPG), Arun Agarwal (TPG), Brian Decker (Francisco Partners), Adam Marcus (PSG), Jason Brein (Francisco Partners), Bill Skarinka (PSG), Nishita Cummings (Composition Capital), Jon Kossow (Norwest), Bryan Taylor (Advent International), Jim Carlisle (THL Partners), Jonathan Rosenbaum (Insight Partners), Lonne Jaffe (Insight Partners), Peter Stefanski (Thoma Bravo), Larry Contrella (JMI Equity), Suken Vakil (JMI Equity), Harry Taylor (TA Associates), Andrew Collins (Summit Partners), Roger Hurwitz (Volition Capital), Sean Cantwell (Volition Capital), EJ Whelan (Berkshire Partners), Jon Nuger (Berkshire Partners), Vishal Amin (Blackstone Growth), Adam Fuller (Bregal Sagemount), Ian Kwok (Bregal Milestone), Eugene Nogi (Guidepost Growth Equity), Eric Byunn (Centana Growth Partners), Sam Kentor (Brighton Park Capital), Joe Onofrio (Five Elms Capital), David Klein (One Peak), Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort (One Peak), Tim Drager (Brighton Park Capital), Ryan Mandl (Five Elms Capital), Nimay Mehta (Lead Edge Capital), Hasan Askari (K1 Investment Management), Ran Ding (Norwest), and Brian Neider (Lead Edge Capital).

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

