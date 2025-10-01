GrowthCap Announces GrowthCap's Top Software Investors of 2025

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Software Investors of 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over recent decades, the software sector became a focus area for investors due to its durable high-growth, high-margin characteristics. Now, the sector is experiencing a degree of uncertainty, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. Software company executives are thus proactively implementing strategies to harness the power of AI while also anticipating possible threats from emerging AI-native competitors.

Experienced software investors have stayed ahead of the curve, assembling expert teams to help portfolio companies adapt, grow, and thrive. These investors are also focused on identifying new opportunities in the evolving market landscape. With a deep understanding of the software sector, they are uniquely positioned to guide companies through periods of complexity, enabling them to secure enduring, competitive market positions.

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Software Investors of 2025. Now in our seventh year running this awards process, we have seen both the volume and caliber of nominees steadily rise, reflecting the growing appreciation for the impact skilled investors have in shaping the future of software companies. Nominees were evaluated based on the support of others in the software ecosystem, which may include their own firm, their portfolio companies, and/or their peers in the industry, among others.

Additional research was then performed to assess each nominee's overall career, breadth of investing experience, capability for scaling companies, recent investments made and exited, as well as character, among other factors.

The following awardees included in this year's list represent some of the most accomplished, skilled, and trusted software investors of today. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating their achievements.

Tom Reardon (PSG), Hythem El-Nazer (TA Associates), Michael Medici (Summit Partners), Adam Margolin (Spectrum Equity), Marco Ferrari (PSG), Jim Carlisle (THL Partners), Len Ferrington (Summit Partners), Colin Mistele (Summit Partners), Ross Hiatt (H.I.G. Growth Partners), Art Heidrich (TPG), Flavio Porciani (TPG), Andrew Collins (Summit Partners), Ashutosh ("Ashu") Agrawal (TA Associates), Taylor Beaupain (K1 Investment Management), Jeff Lieberman (Insight Partners), Teddie Wardi (Insight Partners), Steve Bailey (Carlyle), Jon Nuger (Berkshire Partners), Yan-David ("Yanda") Erlich (B Capital), Jon Kossow (Norwest), Dave Evans (Apax Digital), Ben Levin (Level Equity), Mike Hoffmann (Thoma Bravo), Brian Neider (Lead Edge Capital), Bob Morse (Strattam Capital), Eric Byunn (Centana Growth Partners), Rashmi Gopinath (BAM Corner Point), Ran Ding (Norwest), Larry Contrella (JMI Equity), Brian Hersman (JMI Equity), Phil Dur (PeakSpan Capital), Sean Cantwell (Volition Capital), Roger Hurwitz (Volition Capital), Tim Drager (Brighton Park Capital), Sam Kentor (Brighton Park Capital), Dan Williams (Delta-v Capital), Joe Onofrio (Five Elms Capital), Carter Griffin (Updata Partners), Jon Seeber (Updata Partners), Ian Loring (Haveli Investments), Nimay Mehta (Lead Edge Capital), David Klein (One Peak), Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort (One Peak), Nishita Cummings (Composition Capital), Leon Chen (Composition Capital), Phil Yates (Bregal Sagemount), Gene Nogi (Guidepost Growth Equity), Chris Cavanagh (Guidepost Growth Equity), Tyler Newton (Catalyst Investors), George Mansour (K1 Investment Management), Hart Callahan (NewSpring Capital), John Nelson (Berkshire Partners),

