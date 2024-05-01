GrowthCap Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Investors of 2024

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Investors of 2024.

To be selected, nominees must demonstrate expertise and success investing in healthcare, whether in healthcare software, healthcare services, medical technologies, biotechnology, the connected patient experience, or other related areas. In addition, selected nominees provide unique strategic and/or operational value to the companies they invest in and have earned the respect of their peers in the industry.

GrowthCap takes considerable time to evaluate each nominee and while track record is important, we also pay close attention to the fundamental attributes of the individual. This year's awardees were nominated by their firms, portfolio companies, healthcare industry colleagues, and/or peers at other investment firms.

We want to thank everyone who participated in this year's process. There were many highly impressive nominees we were not able to select but who deserve to be acknowledged and recognized.

Healthcare is integral to the quality of our lives and is the foundation for all business and economic activity to occur. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 Healthcare Investors of 2024.

Jeff Crisan (Silversmith Capital Partners), John Maldonado (Advent International), Jeff Haywood and Steve LeSieur (Spectrum Equity), David Schuppan (The Vistria Group), Andrew Adams (Oak HC/FT), Garheng Kong (HealthQuest Capital), Dr. Robert Mittendorff, MD (B Capital), Joshua Nelson (Thomas H. Lee Partners), Katherine Wood and Kendall Garrison (TPG), Andrew Kaplan (Bain Capital), Mike Kirkman (Blackstone), Carmine Petrone (Advent International), Rob Heimann (RC Capital), Ross Stern (Summit Partners), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Matt Emery (JMI Equity), Scott Barclay (Insight Partners), David Schulte (McKesson Ventures), Arsani William (Logos Capital), Brian Peterson (Silversmith Capital Partners), William Dai (Shangbay Capital), Dr. Rami El Assal (Boutique Venture Partners), and Aaron Newman (Brighton Park Capital).

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

