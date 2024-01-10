GrowthCap Announces The Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2023

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2023. In our tenth year conducting this awards process, we continue to be amazed at the talent and acumen representing the growth investing space.

The exceptional individuals being recognized this year have been at the forefront for years, playing lead roles in developing the world of growth equity and growth buyouts into what it has become today.

Growth investing requires a rare combination of skills across a broad range of areas including investment judgement, business strategy, operations, human capital, acquisitions, capital markets and beyond. It is arguably one of the most challenging segments of the private investment industry.

This was our most competitive year since inception and while we could not recognize all of the impressive investors who were nominated, we want to acknowledge their tremendous accomplishments and contributions to the field.

Our evaluation process involved reviewing feedback on nominees from their colleagues, peers, portfolio company CEOs and others on their various capabilities and performance over time.

Ultimately, awardees were selected based on the depth of their deal experience, ability to help the companies they invest in, collaborative work style, and progression towards firm and industry leadership roles, among other attributes.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2023.

Brian Dunlap (Blackstone Growth), Ross Devor (Thoma Bravo), Mike McClure (Sageview Capital), Candice Corvetti and Drew Walker (Berkshire Partners), Dan Ahrens (Left Lane Capital), Max de Groen (Bain Capital Private Equity), Scott Kirk (Bain Capital Tech Opportunities), Sophia Popova (Summit Partners), Michael Kalfayan (TCV), Jeff Machlin (Brighton Park Capital), Adam Seabrook (B Capital), Larry Contrella (JMI Equity), Henry Frankievich (Insight Partners), Parag Khandelwal (Spectrum Equity), Abhay Puskoor (Vista Equity Partners), Chris Cavanagh (Guidepost Growth Equity), Mayur Desai (Charlesbank Capital Partners), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Ezra Mehlman (Health Enterprise Partners), Christoph Mayer (One Peak), Ryan Mandl (Five Elms Capital), Dmitry Yashnikov (OMERS Private Equity), Jim Ferry (Volition Capital), Matthew Alfieri (Centana Growth Partners), Jessica Gilligan (TA Associates), Eunji Chung and Albert Koh (H.I.G. Capital), Aaron Gupta (Vista Equity Partners), Nikhil Marathe (Silversmith Capital Partners), Joe Germanese and Chris Govey (Great Hill Partners), Rich Zajeski (PSG), Danielle Waldman (Silversmith Capital Partners), Matthew Amico (Turn/River Capital), Kate Nimmo (PSG), Mac Williams (JMI Equity), Douglas Hallstrom (Advent International), Aneesha Raghunathan (Susquehanna Growth Equity), Will Breskman (Bregal Sagemount), Ryan Benevides (WestCap), Nancy Hilliker (Revolution Growth), and Jacob Zodikoff (Alpine Investors).

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

Media Contact

EDITOR, GrowthCap, 1 646-470-3188, [email protected], https://growthcapadvisory.com/

SOURCE GrowthCap