GrowthCap Announces The Top Growth Equity Firms of 2023

It is our distinct pleasure to announce this year's Top Growth Equity Firms.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is our distinct pleasure to announce this year's Top Growth Equity Firms. After ten years of conducting this annual awards process, we decided to expand the number of awardees for two primary reasons.

Firstly, our aim has always been to better inform CEOs and LPs of the best growth equity firms to partner with and by limiting the list to 25, we were leaving out an increasing number of firms who each year receive exceptional nomination submissions.

Secondly, firms are further differentiating themselves by offering distinct capabilities thus giving growth companies more choice. By expanding the list, we can make more apparent the variation in investment approaches available to management teams who are navigating their particular segment of the growth stage.

This year's process began with a consideration set of over 400 firms. Final round candidates were reviewed methodically on the strength of their nomination submissions. We evaluated each firm's unique capabilities, sector expertise, investment judgment, demonstrated value creation, senior partner composition, talent retention, firm evolution, and firm momentum, among other attributes.

Not all firms are created equal and one of the biggest factors that distinguishes a firm's ability to thrive over the long term is integrity. The best firms institute integrity and imbue trust as a core part of their culture when interacting with each of their stakeholders—portfolio companies, limited partners, their employees, their industry colleagues and others. They also institute integrity into how they participate in the world around them including their communities as well as social and environmental initiatives.

Please join us in recognizing The Top Growth Equity Firms of 2023.

TA Associates, KKR, Summit Partners, TPG Growth, Insight Partners, Thoma Bravo, Sixth Street Growth, Blackstone Growth, Bain Capital, Silversmith Capital Partners, Vista Equity Partners, Oak HC/FT, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Spectrum Equity, TCV, PSG, JMI Equity, Battery Ventures, Norwest, H.I.G Growth, Bregal Sagemount, Bregal Milestone, Advent International, Sageview Capital, Turn/River Capital, Long Ridge Equity Partners, Updata Partners, Mainsail Partners, Brighton Park Capital, Five Elms Capital, K1 Investment Management, Charlesbank Capital Partners, Level Equity, WestView Capital Partners, Lead Edge Capital, Valor Equity Partners, HealthQuest Capital, PeakSpan Capital, Pamlico Capital, Volition Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Guidepost Growth Equity, Optum Ventures, NewSpring Capital, Edison Partners.

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

