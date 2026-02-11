GrowthCap Announces The Top Growth Equity Firms of 2025

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Growth Equity Firms of 2025.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Growth Equity Firms of 2025. In a market that's more competitive and complex than ever, we believe that growth equity is, at its core, defined by superior judgment. The best firms have the ability to make high-stakes decisions well: knowing when momentum is real versus hype, recognizing when a company is ready to scale, and helping founders, portfolio companies, and investors build something that lasts.

This year's honorees are the firms that leading founders and CEOs seek out and trust as long-term partners. Beyond capital and financial performance, they possess the ability to consistently identify investment opportunities, create value across their portfolio companies, retain top talent, and optimize outcomes for all stakeholders involved.

Beginning with a field of several hundred, this year's Top Growth Equity Firms distinguished themselves through a thorough evaluation of their unique attributes, including sector expertise, analytical rigor, operational capabilities, professional networks, leadership depth, organizational composition, and enduring firm reputation, among others. Insights were gathered through nomination materials, direct firm communications, online submissions, peer and CEO feedback, as well as our additional proprietary research.

We also want to thank and acknowledge the many firms considered this year whose work continues to shape and influence the growth equity landscape. Many of these firms will become the next generation of industry leaders, and we look forward to watching it unfold.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating The Top Growth Equity Firms of 2025.

PSG, Summit Partners, General Atlantic, Sixth Street Growth, Insight Partners, Spectrum Equity, B Capital, Francisco Partners, Apax Digital, Charlesbank Capital Partners, Norwest, JMI Equity, Turn/River Capital, Silversmith Capital Partners, Bregal Sagemount, Bregal Milestone, Sageview Capital, Mainsail Partners, Five Elms Capital, Serent Capital, Level Equity, Valor Equity Partners, Lead Edge Capital, WestView Capital Partners, Ampersand Capital Partners, Updata Partners, PeakSpan Capital, LLR Partners, K1 Investment Management, Battery Ventures, Pamlico Capital, HealthQuest Capital, Volition Capital, Alpine Investors, Long Ridge Equity Partners, Centana Growth Partners, One Peak, Portage Capital Solutions, Guidepost Growth Equity, Strattam Capital, Haveli Investments, NewSpring Capital, Motive Partners, and Optum Ventures.

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

