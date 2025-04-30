GrowthCap Announces The Top Healthcare Investors of 2025

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Healthcare Investors of 2025.

Now in our fifth year of running this awards process, we are impressed by the depth and breadth of this year's nominee pool. Investors are increasingly focusing on specific segments of healthcare while also refining the capabilities they offer to portfolio companies.

This year's awardees were selected for their deep sector expertise, leadership, and ability to navigate the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Their areas of focus include healthcare software, medical technologies, biotechnology, healthcare services, the connected patient experience, and other related areas. In addition to their investment acumen, these investors have demonstrated an ability to provide unique strategic and/or operational insights that drive value for their portfolio companies.

Investors were nominated by their firms, portfolio company executives, industry peers, or other leading investors. GrowthCap undertakes a methodical and thorough evaluation process for each nominee, reviewing their investment experience, feedback from industry professionals, and overall consistency.

We would like to thank all those who participated in this year's process. While many highly impressive individuals were nominated but not selected, they deserve recognition for their valuable contributions to the healthcare industry.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top Healthcare Investors of 2025.

Garheng Kong (HealthQuest Capital), Chris Hadley (Berkshire Partners), Jeff Haywood (Spectrum Equity), Steve LeSieur (Spectrum Equity), Dr. Robert Mittendorff, MD (B Capital), Jason Shideler (Madison Dearborn Partners), Joshua Nelson (THL Partners), Megan Preiner (THL Partners), Kendall Garrison (TPG), Katherine Wood (TPG), Ross Stern (Summit Partners), Darren Black (Summit Partners), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Matt Emery (JMI Equity), Dina Said Dwyer (Eden Capital), Scott Barclay (Insight Partners), David Q. Anderson (Ampersand Capital Partners), Brian Peterson (Silversmith Capital Partners), Adam Feinstein (Vesey Street Capital Partners), Marty Felsenthal (Health Velocity Capital), Ezra Mehlman (Health Enterprise Partners), Kapil Desai (Catalyst Investors), William Dai (ShangBay Capital), Mirza Baig (Aldrich Capital Partners), and Jacqueline Berris (Composition Capital).

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

