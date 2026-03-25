GrowthCap Announces The Top Healthcare Investors of 2026

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Healthcare Investors of 2026.

As one of the largest and most vital industries globally, healthcare—including healthcare technology, services, and related sub-sectors—remains a central focus and high-performing area for leading growth investment firms.

Over the years, we have closely followed healthcare investors and recognize the depth of experience and specialized expertise required to succeed in this complex and rapidly evolving sector. Now in our sixth year of this awards process, we evaluate both the breadth of each investor's track record and the impact of their more recent achievements.

This year's awardees stand out as exceptional partners to their portfolio companies, limited partner investors, and firm colleagues, among others. They demonstrate a distinct ability to identify solid investment opportunities and apply their expertise, insight, and commitment to drive successful outcomes.

From healthcare software and AI-powered solutions to biotechnology, medical devices, digital health, tech-enabled services, and beyond, these investors are at the forefront of innovation—shaping how patient care is delivered, experienced, and managed.

Our evaluation process is informed by nomination submissions, feedback from colleagues, peers, and portfolio company leaders, and supplemented by in-depth research. In particular, we assess each nominee's investment history, leadership, and the tangible impact they have had on the companies and teams they work with.

While we could not recognize each impressive nominee who participated, we would like to acknowledge their accomplishments and look forward to following their careers in the years ahead.

Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top Healthcare Investors of 2026.

Jeff Haywood (Spectrum Equity), Steve LeSieur (Spectrum Equity), Robbert Vorhoff (General Atlantic), Ethan Liebermann (TA Associates), Dr. Robert Mittendorff, MD (B Capital), Garheng Kong (HealthQuest Capital), Joshua Nelson (THL Partners), Megan Preiner (THL Partners), Alex Albert (TPG), John W. Lin, MD (TPG), Chris Adams (Francisco Partners), Matt Emery (JMI Equity), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Thomas Tarnowski (Summit Partners), Jono Pagden (Summit Partners), Ben Levin (Level Equity), Matt Carroll (WestView Capital Partners), Dr. Arsani William (Logos Global Management), Adam Feinstein (Vesey Street Capital Partners), Tadd Wessel (Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management), Prateesh Maheshwari (Maverick Ventures), Robert Heimann (RC Capital), Carter McNabb (RC Capital), Sujit Banerjee (K1 Investment Management), Dr. Kapila Ratnam (NewSpring Capital), Martin Felsenthal (Health Velocity Capital), and Kapil Desai (Catalyst Investors).

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

Media Contact

EDITOR, GrowthCap, 1 646-470-3188, [email protected], https://growthcapadvisory.com/

SOURCE GrowthCap