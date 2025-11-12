GrowthCap Announces The Top Private Credit Firms of 2025

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Credit Firms of 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Credit Firms of 2025. Following a period of rapid expansion, the private credit industry continues to evolve and extend optimal financing solutions to companies across the globe. Now exceeding $2 trillion in size and with expectations for continued growth, private credit stands as the alternative asset class of the decade that institutional investors are eager to get right.

From the company borrower's perspective, choosing among private credit firms can be challenging, as each may offer similar structures and terms. However, there can be meaningful differences in how a firm approaches its role as a capital partner, particularly over the long term and as management teams face hardships amid unpredictable and sometimes volatile economic environments.

We evaluated nominated firms based on their partnership approach and their ability to provide effective solutions and capabilities to portfolio companies. We considered experience, demonstrated success, team caliber, and organizational strength, among other factors. Collectively, the firms recognized this year are best of breed and exemplify institutionalized expertise in the craft of private credit investing.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top Private Credit Firms of 2025.

Golub Capital, GoldenTree Asset Management, Deutsche Bank Private Credit and Infrastructure, TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners, Magnetar Capital, Monroe Capital, Thoma Bravo, Centerbridge Partners, Audax Private Debt, Prospect Capital, Brinley Partners, Deerpath Capital, Kayne Anderson Private Credit, PineBridge Private Credit, and Star Mountain Capital.

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

