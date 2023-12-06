GrowthCap Announces The Top Private Debt Firms of 2023, The Best Capital Partners To Companies

GrowthCap is Pleased to Announce The Top Private Debt Firms of 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Debt Firms of 2023. It has been several years since we last ran this awards process and while the private debt market has continued to grow considerably to an estimated $1.5 trillion, the leadership and positioning of firms within the market has varied. Our awards process, based on nomination submissions and further in-depth research, attempts to capture a more holistic view of firms and not simply firms listed by assets under management and/or returns, as those metrics oftentimes do not indicate to a company CEO and management team how good of a partner that firm will be to the company and its long-term success.

Strong private debt firms possess a combination of attributes ranging from deep analytical rigor to the cultivation of meritocratic and collaborative firm cultures to the earned respect of some of the most sophisticated corporate borrowers. Leading this year's list is Golub Capital whose clear focus to be the best in sponsor finance is being accomplished through its dedication to nurturing long-term relationships and helping its partners succeed. Meanwhile, GoldenTree has become one of the largest independent global credit managers. Its focus on culture and a path to partnership for its employees has created an enduring engine for continued firm growth.

Notably, the other private debt firms being recognized this year are also remarkable partners to corporations. They each leverage their own unique capabilities to ensure management teams have the optimal capital and support to accomplish their business goals and objectives.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top Private Debt Firms of 2023.

Golub Capital, Golden Tree Asset Management, Churchill Asset Management, First Eagle Alternative Credit, Prospect Capital Management, Centerbridge Partners, Vista Credit Partners, Thoma Bravo, H.I.G WhiteHorse, 400 Capital Management, MGG Investment Group, Man Varagon, Multiplier Capital and Star Mountain Capital.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

