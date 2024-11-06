GrowthCap Announces The Top Private Debt Firms of 2024, The Best Capital Partners To Companies

GrowthCap Announces The Top Private Debt Firms of 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Debt Firms of 2024. In an era when companies, primarily in the middle market, are focused on identifying capital providers who are flexible and can act quickly, it is important that they discern the best possible partner for the long run.

We evaluated the nominated private debt firms based on their partnership approach with companies, breadth of financing solutions, resources and capabilities, demonstrated success, firm evolution over time, organizational culture, and commitment to responsible investing, among other factors.

Estimated at $1.5 trillion at the start of 2024, the private debt market is anticipated to more than double by 2028. Given this near term robust growth and increasing availability of more flexible capital, the synergy between private equity and private debt will be even more pronounced. As a leading information source on private capital, GrowthCap shines a light on the best firms a company can partner with in order to optimize its capital stack.

Please join us in recognizing the achievements of The Top Private Debt Firms of 2024.

Golub Capital, Churchill Asset Management, GoldenTree Asset Management, First Eagle Alternative Credit, TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners, Fortress Investment Group, Monroe Capital, Black Diamond Capital Management, Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Centerbridge Partners, Vista Credit Partners, Kayne Anderson Private Credit, 400 Capital Management, MGG Investment Group, PineBridge Private Credit, and Star Mountain Capital.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

