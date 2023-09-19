GrowthCap Announces The Top Private Equity Firms of 2023

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Equity Firms of 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Equity Firms of 2023. This year's nominees underwent a rigorous process to be selected. In addition to evaluating nomination submissions and the research and information we receive on each firm, we paid close attention to what each firm's real reputation was among CEOs, LPs, and other GPs. We held conversations to discern what firm culture is like, the degree to which a firm helps its portfolio companies, overall firm growth and performance, and commitment to ESG, among other factors. And in some cases, we have known the firms and their key leaders for many years.

Founders and CEOs work tirelessly for much of their lives to build their companies and when it comes time for them to partner with a private equity firm, they deserve to know who they can trust. We received hundreds of nominations and after close examination and deliberation, and after the vast majority of firms were eliminated, the below firms were ultimately deemed to be this year's best of the best.

The below list is comprised of the best private equity firms at scaling companies—they are growth focused. They represent various segments of the market from large cap to middle market to emerging growth and they are either multi-sector or focused on a single sector such as software or technology. Many of the firms are long-standing pillars of the private equity industry while others have been scaling rapidly over the past one to two decades or have chosen to stay specialized in their particular market niche.

Please join us in recognizing The Top Private Equity Firms of 2023.

TA Associates, Hg, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Thoma Bravo, American Securities, Insight Partners, TPG Growth, Summit Partners, Accel-KKR, Bain Capital, Vista Equity Partners, Francisco Partners, Oak Hill Capital Partners, Great Hill Partners, Trilantic North America, Silversmith Capital Partners, The Vistria Group, Berkshire Partners, Bregal Sagemount, Alpine Investors, Turn/River Capital, Adams Street Partners, JMI Equity, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Brighton Park Capital, Serent Capital, Mainsail Partners, Sumeru Equity Partners, Pamlico Capital, Vance Street Capital, VSS Capital Partners, Argosy Private Equity, Sverica Capital Management and NewSpring Capital

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

