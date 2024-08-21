GrowthCap Announces The Top Private Equity Firms of 2024

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Equity Firms of 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Private Equity Firms of 2024. Since 2013, we have been gathering information on growth investment firms focused on private companies. To date, we have compiled data which enables us to create a mosaic on each of the leading firms and select the ones who we consider to be the best capital partners for CEOs and management teams. And as logic follows, the best partners to companies tend to also be the best partners to LPs and to those investors aspiring to work for elite firms.

Our focus is not on financial returns as we view returns as a lagging indicator. Instead, we look to the qualities that enable a firm to consistently and repeatedly create value for the portfolio companies they invest in. We evaluate firm leadership, the composition of the overall organization, functional capabilities, unique competitive advantages, and investment judgement, among other factors. We also pay close attention to the culture and ethos of the firm and evidence of a strong sense for social and environmental responsibility. Notably, insights received directly from CEOs, LPs and investors in the industry play heavily into our evaluations.

With the complexities inherent in private equity investing, no firm is perfect. That said, we feel that these firms can be considered the best capital partners for companies seeking to grow and scale over the long run.

Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2024.

Bain Capital, Hg, American Securities, TA Associates, Thoma Bravo, TPG Growth, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Trilantic North America, Summit Partners, Oak Hill Capital, Patient Square Capital, Francisco Partners, Vista Equity Partners, Ampersand Capital Partners, Insight Partners, The Vistria Group, General Atlantic, THL Partners, Berkshire Partners, Lee Equity Partners, Alpine Investors, Accel-KKR, Silversmith Capital Partners, JMI Equity, AE Industrial Partners, Charlesbank Capital Partners, Bregal Sagemount, Brighton Park Capital, Pamlico Capital, H.I.G. Growth Partners, HealthQuest Capital, Serent Capital, Mainsail Partners, One Peak, Sverica Capital Management, Guidepost Growth Equity, Five Elms Capital, and NewSpring Capital.

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

