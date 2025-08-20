GrowthCap Announces The Top Private Equity Firms of 2025

GrowthCap is pleased to announce the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For the better part of over two decades, we have observed, studied, and in some cases had a front row seat to, leading firms in the private equity sector. Those that tend to succeed over the long run are those that act with high integrity and are driven to build and grow their portfolio companies the right way. Achieving excellence in private equity requires astute firm leadership, the ability to recruit and retain top talent, and an intense dedication to consistent performance.

We continuously monitor private equity firms, their deal activity, and their people, while filtering out the noise to develop the most informed perspective possible. Our selections reflect not only our diligence throughout the nomination process but also our ongoing observations and conversations with relevant professionals across the private market ecosystem.

This year's selections highlight firms that have demonstrated a consistent ability to serve as exceptional partners to companies and their management teams as they scale and establish a more competitive market position. While financial performance is a consideration, our evaluation focuses more on a firm's fundamental capabilities in creating or enhancing company value in a repeatable and predictable manner.

Nominations were submitted on behalf of many of the most respected and accomplished private equity firms in the United States and globally. Our evaluation incorporated a range of inputs, including nomination materials, direct firm communications, online submissions, peer and CEO feedback, and proprietary research. We conducted a comprehensive review of each firm's history, evolution, leadership, culture, and strategic and operational capabilities. We also considered factors such as capital base, recent momentum, key milestones, market expertise, and commitment to responsible investing.

Each year, this awards process becomes increasingly competitive. We want to thank all the firms that participated, including many not featured in this article that have nonetheless achieved notable success.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025.

Thoma Bravo, TA Associates, Bain Capital, Summit Partners, General Atlantic, Insight Partners, Berkshire Partners, Hg, CD&R, Patient Square Capital, Trilantic North America, Providence Equity Partners, American Securities, THL Partners, Adams Street Partners, Accel-KKR, Oak Hill Capital, B Capital, Silversmith Capital Partners, H.I.G. Growth Partners, JMI Equity, Lee Equity Partners, Charlesbank Capital Partners, Lead Edge Capital, AE Industrial Partners, Bregal Sagemount, Bregal Milestone, The Vistria Group, Altamont Capital Partners, K1 Investment Management, Battery Ventures, Ampersand Capital Partners, Serent Capital, Turn/River Capital, Audax Private Equity, Pamlico Capital, HealthQuest Capital, BayPine, Five Elms Capital, Guidepost Growth Equity, Mainsail Partners, LLR Partners, Level Equity, Strattam Capital, NewSpring Capital, Sverica Capital Management, Transom Capital, and VSS Capital Partners.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

