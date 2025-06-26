GrowthCap Announces The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing 2025

Growth investing is driven by long-term performance, supported by exceptional leadership.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growth investing is driven by long-term performance, supported by exceptional leadership. Women in senior positions across firms play a pivotal role in advancing the asset class, excelling not only in investment acumen but also in other key strategic areas such as value creation, platform development, investor relations, and firm operations.

Now in its fifth year, the Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing award recognizes a highly select group of individuals who have demonstrated sustained excellence in their areas of expertise and have earned the enduring respect of their peers and stakeholders. Selection for this recognition reflects a rare combination of talent, work ethic, judgment, and character.

This year's recipients were carefully chosen from a competitive pool of nominations, following a comprehensive evaluation of professional achievements, leadership contributions, and overall influence—supported, in many cases, by input from colleagues, portfolio company executives, and other industry participants.

While not every nominee could be featured, we at GrowthCap commend all for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are proud to present this year's leaders, who are among the most accomplished and influential figures shaping the future of growth investing.

Please join us in celebrating and congratulating this year's awardees.

Shanna O'Reilly (Wellington Management), Sonya Brown (Norwest), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Karly Wentz (B Capital), Carolyn Wintner (Charlesbank Capital Partners), Sarah Sommer (Level Equity), Maggie Schmitt (JMI Equity), Sarah Conde (Providence Equity Partners), Lynn Atkinson (Mainsail Partners), Sophia Popova (Summit Partners), Clara Jackson (TA Associates), Liz Bride (Berkshire Partners), Gazal Sikand (THL Partners), Stephanie Schneider (Five Elms Capital), Emila Damjanovic (Lead Edge Capital), Anika Agarwal (Insight Partners), Rachel Geller (Insight Partners), Philine Huizing (Insight Partners), Rebecca Liu-Doyle (Insight Partners), Hilary Fleischer (Strattam Capital), Julia Frenette (Silversmith Capital Partners), Appoline Suchy (Diversis Capital), Eunji Chung (H.I.G. Capital), Emily Calkins (Spectrum Equity), Annaliesa Routh (Spectrum Equity), Katie Ragan (Berkshire Partners), Danielle Waldman (Silversmith Capital Partners), Katy Hedlund (THL Partners), Laura Moran (Volition Capital), Liza Konovalova (PSG), Maggie Miller (Turn/River Capital), Dina Berdichevsky (JMI Equity), Joan Fleischman (Guidepost Growth Equity), Sidney Kullar (Catalyst Investors), Mary Hampton McNeal (Updata Partners), Bettina Lu (Apax Digital), Melanie Nabar (Volition Capital), and Jane Buckley (Renovus Capital Partners).

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

Media Contact

EDITOR, GrowthCap, 1 646-470-3188, [email protected], https://growthcapadvisory.com/

SOURCE GrowthCap