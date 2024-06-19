GrowthCap Announces The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2024

Growth Investing continues to be one of the most promising segments of the private capital markets.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growth Investing continues to be one of the most promising segments of the private capital markets. Its focus on proven business models and operational strategies to accelerate company scaling is relevant and applicable across all stages of the economic cycle.

Notably, it has also become an area where many exceptional women choose to focus their careers and as a result the growth investing field benefits tremendously. We at GrowthCap are privileged to be able to recognize and shine a light on the women leaders playing a pivotal role in shaping the asset class while driving it forward.

In our fourth year conducting this awards process, hundreds of nominations were received. We spent considerable time reviewing each candidate to ensure a methodical and consistent approach was applied. Ultimately, awardees were selected based on demonstrated success in leadership roles, breadth of experience, longevity in the field, and consistency in performance, among other factors.

We reviewed feedback received on nominees from their colleagues, portfolio company executives and/or others in the industry. While we were not able to recognize all those who were nominated, we want to acknowledge each nominee's contributions to the growth investing field.

Please join us in congratulating this year's awardees.

Daphne Tong (WestCap), Shanna O'Reilly (Wellington Management), René Stewart and Rachel Arnold (Vista Equity Partners), Sonya Brown (Norwest), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Elizabeth Betten (Madison Dearborn Partners), Nishita Cummings (Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors), Aliya Khaydarova (Inverness Graham Investments), Veronica "Vee" Li (Primavera Capital), Maggie Schmitt (JMI Equity), Alex Stuart (Alpine Investors), Lucy Stamell Dobrin (Providence Equity Partners), Sophia Popova (Summit Partners), Sharlyn ("Shar") Musslewhite (Berkshire Partners), Sarah Hinkfuss (Bain Capital Ventures), Anika Agarwal and Hilary Gosher (Insight Partners), Jaime Hildreth (WestCap), Stephanie Schneider (Five Elms Capital), Hilary Fleischer (Strattam Capital), Emila Damjanovic (Lead Edge Capital), Julia Frenette (Silversmith Capital Partners), Monica Romano (Brighton Park Capital), Tracy Streckenbach (Gridiron Capital), Jessica Gilligan (TA Associates), Sabrina Chiasson McLaughry (Polaris Growth Fund), Danielle Waldman (Silversmith Capital Partners), Xiuli Dong (PSG), Caitlin Vorlicek (Sageview Capital), Whitney Kelly (Berkshire Partners), Mia Hegazy (Apax Digital), Sarah Ensslen (Yellow Wood Partners), Amara Suebsaeng (TA Associates), Emily Calkins and Annaliesa Routh (Spectrum Equity), Priya Diwakar (Turn/River Capital), Danielle Cosentino (Charlesbank Capital Partners, Flagship Private Equity), Flannery Zhou (Charlesbank Capital Partners, Technology Opportunities), Dina Berdichevsky (JMI Equity), Jacqueline Berris (Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors), Tollie (Bell) Brown (Mainsail Partners), Melanie Jordan (Volition Capital), Joan Fleischman (Guidepost Growth Equity), Amy Wang (NewSpring Capital), and Brittany Martin (Graham Partners).

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

Media Contact

EDITOR, GrowthCap, 1 646-470-3188, [email protected], https://growthcapadvisory.com/

SOURCE GrowthCap