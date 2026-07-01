GrowthCap Announces The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2026

GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2026

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Behind many of the most successful growth investment firms, portfolio companies, and value creation strategies are exceptional women whose talents and capabilities help drive exceptional outcomes year in and year out.

From investing and investor relations to operations, talent management, and firm leadership, these individuals play integral roles across a variety of functional areas and demonstrate how teams can come together to orchestrate and execute on oftentimes challenging and complex mandates. Their expertise, judgment, and commitment to excellence create lasting impact not only for their own firms and colleagues but also for the many executives and professionals of their portfolio companies.

Now in its sixth year, The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing recognition honors a select group of professionals who have distinguished themselves through notable performance in their respective roles and meaningful contributions to their organizations. This year's recipients were selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees following a comprehensive evaluation of their professional accomplishments, depth of experience, and the perspectives of those who have worked alongside them.

The individuals being recognized here represent an exceptional group, reflective of the many other women across the growth investing field who are rising stars and future leaders.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2026.

Sonya Brown (Norwest), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Clara Jackson (TA Associates), Sophia Popova (Summit Partners), Anika Agarwal (Insight Partners), Rebecca Liu-Doyle (Insight Partners), Sarah Sommer (Level Equity), Melanie Fan (Ampersand Capital Partners), Laura Sillman (Left Lane Capital), Karly Wentz (B Capital), Maggie Schmitt (JMI Equity), Devon Kirk (Portage), Lisa Lee (PSG), Aliya Khaydarova (Inverness Graham Investments), Caitlin Vorlicek (Sageview Capital), Stephanie Schneider (Five Elms Capital), Emila Damjanovic (Lead Edge Capital), Hilary Fleischer (Strattam Capital), Ida Girma (B Capital), Erin Sedloff (Mainsail Partners), Sarah Kim (Centana Growth Partners), Afaf Ibraheem Warren (Haveli Investments), Danielle Waldman (Silversmith Capital Partners), Shelby Miller (Silversmith Capital Partners), Irina Müller (Summit Partners), Melanie Nabar (Volition Capital), Annaliesa Routh (Spectrum Equity), Emily Calkins (Spectrum Equity), Amara Suebsaeng (TA Associates), Jill Wittenborn (PSG), Haley Johnson (Level Equity), Emily Fox (Spectrum Equity), Amy Kramer (Level Equity), Dina Berdichevsky (JMI Equity), Nicole King (Charlesbank Capital Partners, Flagship Private Equity), Stephanie Lee (Charlesbank Capital Partners, Flagship Private Equity), Ashley Markow Majewski (PSG), Ellie McCabe (PSG), Anna Yu (Spectrum Equity), Erica Amatori (Left Lane Capital), and Emily Pawlak (Volition Capital).

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap's primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

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SOURCE GrowthCap