Grozaic Launches a New Way to Diagnose Team Performance Beyond Surveys and Individual Metrics

New platform reveals how teams actually operate, exposing what drives execution and where it breaks down

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grozaic today announced its official launch, introducing a new way to diagnose team performance. Designed to provide a system-level view of how teams operate, Grozaic gives organizations visibility into where alignment holds, where friction slows execution and how team dynamics impact outcomes.

Engagement surveys, personality assessments and individual performance metrics have become the standard tools for understanding individuals and teams. While they surface sentiment and evaluate individual preferences, they often fail to explain why teams succeed or break down. Grozaic addresses this gap by diagnosing performance at the team level, where execution is created or lost.

By removing the need for lengthy and costly engagements, Grozaic democratizes access to team performance insights, putting actionable data directly into the hands of leaders so they can drive impact immediately.

"Most organizations are managing performance based on an incomplete picture," said Rema Lolas, founder and CEO of Grozaic. "They can see how individuals are performing and how people feel, but they don't have visibility into how teams actually function as a system. That is where performance breaks down, and where the biggest opportunities to improve outcomes exist."

To provide that clarity, Grozaic gives leaders immediate visibility into how their teams are functioning. Teams complete a short, anonymous assessment, and results are generated instantly, revealing where alignment is strong, where drift is emerging, and which factors are affecting execution. Leaders receive prioritized recommendations grounded in their team's data, enabling them to focus on what matters most.

As organizations face increasing complexity, shifting workforce expectations, and pressure to move faster, understanding how teams operate in practice has become critical to sustained performance.

Grozaic is now available to organizations worldwide. Teams can launch the diagnostic in minutes, complete it in a single session and receive immediate results without extensive rollout or external facilitation.

Organizations can learn more and access the platform at www.grozaic.com.

About Grozaic

Grozaic is a team performance diagnostic platform that reveals how teams truly operate. By making patterns visible across alignment and breakdowns, Grozaic helps organizations move beyond sentiment and individual metrics to understand the dynamics shaping performance and execution.

Media Contact

Samantha Rubenstein, Grozaic, 1 6502006110, [email protected], https://www.grozaic.com/

SOURCE Grozaic