GRR 30's 2023 Ranking of Top Global Restructuring Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Restructuring & Insolvency Practice has been ranked in Global Restructuring Review's GRR 30, a ranking of the world's leading law firms for cross-border restructuring and insolvency matters.

GRR 30 profiles the top 30 "standout firms" from the publication's main directory, GRR 100. Greenberg Traurig was first included in the GRR 100 in 2022 and made a rapid ascent into the GRR 30 this year with GRR describing it as a "rather stunning debut."

"Greenberg Traurig entered the GRR 100 for the first time in 2022, making its appearance in the 30 just a year later all the more impressive," GRR says. "Its rise to the 30 follows a period of expansion during 2021 and 2022, when it hired, among others, new London and New York restructuring heads in the form of John Houghton and Oscar N. Pinkas. It also brought in Bruno Cova from Willkie Farr & Gallagher in April 2023 to co-head its restructuring group in Milan."

The ranking is compiled based on the multijurisdictional nature and size of a firm's restructuring practice, as well as deal value and volume.

