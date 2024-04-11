GRUBBRR Announces the Appointment of Jonathan Elster as President

GRUBBRR today announced that Jonathan Elster has been named to the newly created position as President.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR today announced that Jonathan Elster has been named to the newly created position as President. In this role, he will lead the daily business functions across all aspects of the company.

In recent months, Elster served as a GRUBBRR consultant. During that time, he was the acting Chief Operating Officer, with a particular focus on creating operational efficiencies. Elster brings a wealth of executive leadership to GRUBBRR. He was most recently the chief executive officer of Next Level Distribution, a multi-national distributor with more than 100 leading brands of consumer electronics and more than 3,000 customers. Elster raised revenue by over 300% during his tenure at Next Level Distribution. Prior to that, he was the chief executive officer at SED International, Inc., a multi-national wholesale distributor of consumer electronic and small appliances, where he drove substantial revenue growth and was instrumental in their NYSE listing.

"Our continued growth across several business sectors has necessitated the addition of a company President," said GRUBBRR CEO Sam Zietz. "Jonathan's extensive executive experience driving revenue growth and delivering operational excellence makes him a great addition to our team. During his initial time at GRUBBRR Jonathan has positively impacted our business and earned the trust and respect of our staff, partners, and customers. I am excited about his continued contributions."

"In recent months I have had the opportunity to work with many of GRUBBRR's internal and external stakeholders," said GRUBBRR President Jonathan Elster. "I'm very impressed with the caliber of the GRUBBRR staff, and their robust network of strategic partners. I've also witnessed the transformative impact that GRUBBRR's solutions have on increasing revenue and reducing operating costs for their customers, which further cemented my commitment to be part of this truly innovative company. I look forward to working with the team to grow our business by continuing to create groundbreaking solutions that deliver measurable results for our customers."

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a global self-ordering software solutions provider. GRUBBRR's award-winning platform, including kiosks, mobile ordering, online ordering, kitchen display systems and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency while improving the consumer experience. GRUBBRR's solutions are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, and power both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/

