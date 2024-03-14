GRUBBRR Appoints Parrish Chapman as Chief Revenue Officer

GRUBBRR today announced that Parrish Chapman joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading the company's sales strategy.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR today announced that Parrish Chapman joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading the company's sales strategy.

Chapman brings a wealth of technology enterprise sales leadership to GRUBBRR. He was most recently the Senior Director of Enterprise Retail Sales at Samsung Electronics America, where he led a sales team that was focused on providing hardware and software solutions that solved retailers' core problems. Chapman also designed and implemented Samsung's business-to-business display go-to-market strategy. Prior to that, he was the Head of Retail Sales at Panasonic USA. Additionally, Parrish has deep experience in food service, as he was a Dairy Queen franchisee for many years and worked at Wendy's corporate office.

"Restaurant operators face unprecedented challenges including finding labor, increasing wages and rising food costs" said GRUBBRR CEO Sam Zietz. "The industry has traditionally been laggards in embracing technology, yet restaurant operators are evolving and integrating technology to create operational efficiencies, drive revenue and enhance the customer experience. This shift has led to increasing demand for GRUBBRR's product. Parrish's proven track record of leading enterprise sales, creating multifaceted solutions for customers, and his restaurant experience are a great fit as we expand GRUBBRR to address our increasing demand."

"I have witnessed GRUBBRR's growth in recent years as the leading self-ordering solution" said GRUBBRR Chief Revenue Officer Parrish Chapman. "In my experience working with enterprise brands I recognize the need for kiosk and other self-ordering solutions to combat rising wages and cost of goods. That is what attracted me to join GRUBBRR. It's inspiring to see the results that GRUBBRR is delivering for their customers, and I look forward to working with our team to growing the customer portfolio."

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a global self-ordering software solutions provider. GRUBBRR's award-winning platform, including kiosks, mobile ordering, online ordering, kitchen display systems and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency while improving the consumer experience. GRUBBRR's solutions are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, and power both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/

