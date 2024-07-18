GRUBBRR Completes Type 2 SOC 2 Examination, Bolstering Security Measures

"We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards and continually improving our processes to serve our customers better," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. Post this

Key Highlights of GRUBBRR's SOC 2 Examination include:

Enhanced Security: Measures are in place to protect against unauthorized access, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of customer data.

Reliable Availability: Systems are maintained to provide consistent and uninterrupted service, meeting the demands of a dynamic and growing customer base.

"Completing a Type 2 SOC 2 Examination is a significant milestone for GRUBBRR," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. "This examination is a testament to our ongoing commitment to security and reliability, ensuring that our customers can trust us with their critical data. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards and continually improving our processes to serve our customers better."

GRUBBRR's self-ordering solutions, which include kiosks, are designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience and generate incremental revenue. With the completion of a Type 2 SOC 2 Examination, customers can be assured that these solutions are backed by industry-leading security practices.

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR's award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theatres, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Media Contact

Stephanie Siok, GRUBBRR, 1 5162592590, [email protected], https://grubbrr.com/

SOURCE GRUBBRR