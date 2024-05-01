GRUBBRR To Showcase Cutting-Edge Self-Ordering Technology at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show

Booth activations will include a visit from Celebrity Chef and GRUBBRR Partner Robert Irvine

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR, a cutting-edge provider of self-ordering technology, announced its participation at the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show 2024 taking place May 18-21. GRUBBRR will be spotlighting its robust self-ordering platform, highlighted by its flagship kiosk software, at Booth 7072 at the event.

The company, backed by celebrity chef Robert Irvine, will showcase its state-of-the-art, self-ordering technology, which is revolutionizing the way restaurants engage with customers and streamline operations. Visitors to the GRUBBRR booth will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the efficiency and convenience of the company's software and solutions and explore the future of restaurant technology.

A highlight of GRUBBRR's presence at the event will be a special appearance by celebrity chef, TV host, restaurant owner, and author Robert Irvine. As a partner and investor in the company, Chef Irvine will join the team to share the transformative potential of self-ordering technology in today's restaurant landscape, as well as discuss his latest giveaway campaign with GRUBBRR, Restaurant Revamp.

"The National Restaurant Association Show is an event we look forward to annually, and we're eager to showcase GRUBBRR's software and latest updates in real time," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. "In an industry facing unprecedented labor challenges across the nation, our technology is a proven solution to streamlining operations, increasing efficiency, driving revenue and improving customer satisfaction."

The importance of implementing self-ordering technology has become increasingly evident amidst recent labor challenges, including California's notable AB 1228 Labor Law. GRUBBRR's solutions empower restaurants to navigate labor hurdles while maintaining profitability and competitiveness.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR's award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theatres, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

