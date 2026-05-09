Grygorian Gallery Opens First Boutique at Monaco's Palais de la Scala

Grygorian Gallery brings its approach to authenticated signed jewelry, rare gemstones, and collectible timepieces to Monaco's Palais de la Scala — a location as deliberately chosen as every piece in its collection.
MONTE CARLO, Monaco, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grygorian Gallery announces the opening of its first physical boutique in Monaco, to be located at the Palais de la Scala on 1 Avenue Henry Dunant. The location aligns with the gallery's long-standing engagement with private collectors who regard jewelry as both cultural artifact and tangible asset. Monaco provides a natural environment for a practice defined by discretion, international networks, and an informed approach to value.
Founded by Eduard Grygorian, whose professional background spans senior positions within established European and international jewelry houses including Chaumet, Boucheron, and David Yurman, the gallery's operations are grounded in direct market experience. This foundation informs a curatorial focus on authenticated signed jewelry, vintage and estate pieces, collectible timepieces, fine diamonds, and rare gemstones. Each object is selected not only for aesthetic merit, but for authorship, condition, and historical relevance.
Grygorian Gallery operates as a professional authentication and curation platform. Services include appraisal and authentication, provenance research, valuation, consignment, estate acquisition, bespoke jewelry design and restoration, personalization and styling, as well as strategic advisory support. Gemstone sourcing is conducted through established international relationships, allowing access to exceptional diamonds and rare stones selected for quality, rarity, and technical characteristics. The gallery also offers dedicated Watch Atelier services for luxury timepieces.
The gallery's curatorial practice extends to the structuring and refinement of private collections, integrating historical pieces into coherent portfolios shaped by scholarship and market insight. The curatorial process may include the preparation of documentation and contextual research intended to support informed ownership and long-term stewardship.
More information: https://grygorian.com; Galerie Charles Despeaux, Palais de la Scala, 1 Avenue Henry Dunant, Monaco; +377 6 07 93 97 27.
Media Contact
Eduard Grygorian, Grygorian Gallery, 377 33674416100, [email protected], https://grygorian.com
SOURCE Grygorian Gallery
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