Grygorian Gallery Opens First Boutique at Monaco's Palais de la Scala

Grygorian Gallery brings its approach to authenticated signed jewelry, rare gemstones, and collectible timepieces to Monaco's Palais de la Scala — a location as deliberately chosen as every piece in its collection.

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grygorian Gallery announces the opening of its first physical boutique in Monaco, to be located at the Palais de la Scala on 1 Avenue Henry Dunant. The location aligns with the gallery's long-standing engagement with private collectors who regard jewelry as both cultural artifact and tangible asset. Monaco provides a natural environment for a practice defined by discretion, international networks, and an informed approach to value.