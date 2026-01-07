Gryphon Investors Announces Growth Investment in Fortreum

"Fortreum is at an inflection point. This investment strengthens our ability to scale, expand XRAMP adoption, and deliver greater value to clients navigating increasingly complex cybersecurity and regulatory demands." Post this

"Fortreum perfectly matches with the core investment criteria of Gryphon's Technology Solutions & Services Group ("TSSG"). The Company is in a high-growth market with exciting secular tailwinds, is clearly an emerging market leader, provides customers with a compelling value proposition that translates to attractive economics, and has a backable team that shares an ambitious view of the future with us," said Gabe Stephenson, Deal Partner and Co-Head of TSSG[RK1] , and Clint Kadolph, Principal in TSSG. Stephenson and Kadolph continued, "We have been actively evaluating the cybersecurity space for the last several years and believe that Fortreum sits in the most attractive segment of cybersecurity. We feel very fortunate to be able to partner with the Fortreum team to help accelerate the Company's growth and innovation in the years to come."

As part of the transaction, the Company's management team, including Co-Founder & CEO James Leach and Co-Founder & President Michael Carter, will retain a significant equity stake in the business. This partnership reflects Gryphon's long-standing commitment to supporting founder-led, high-growth technology companies and helping them scale into category leaders, particularly by leveraging AI to accelerate growth and operational excellence.

Mr. Leach and Mr. Carter commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Gryphon, whose vision for the future of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance aligns closely with our own. We have built a leading company that is positioned for breakout growth. Gryphon's proven track record scaling high-growth, technology-enabled services firms will help us further accelerate our momentum, strengthen our market position, expand XRAMP adoption and AI powered capabilities, and further enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We appreciate Gryphon's dedicated focus to the technology solutions space and the operational expertise they will bring to Fortreum's next chapter."

Gryphon's unique model of pairing deal and operations professionals together throughout the investment process was critical to the partnership with Fortreum being formed. Vikram Mahidhar, Gryphon Operating Partner and TSSG Co-Head, and Pavan Arora, Head of Gryphon's AI Team and a member of Gryphon's Operations Resources Group, said, "We see a compelling opportunity to help scale a next-generation cybersecurity platform. Combining Fortreum's deep regulatory and technical expertise with Gryphon's AI and automation capabilities will significantly enhance the value XRAMP delivers to clients and accelerate the build-out of the industry's defining platform for modern compliance and continuous assurance."

Fortreum represents Gryphon's fifth platform investment in a Technology Solutions & Services company, following partnerships with 3Cloud (recently sold to Cognizant), Caylent, NewRocket, and phData.

AGC Partners acted as financial advisor to Fortreum. Holland & Knight acted as legal advisors to Fortreum. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Gryphon, and JP Morgan acted as financial advisor to Gryphon.

About Fortreum

Fortreum specializes in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Its mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing its customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs. For more information, visit Fortreum's website or follow the company at Linkedin.com/company/fortreum.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

