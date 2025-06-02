Gryphon USA Expands Operations with New Office in Tampa, Florida

Gryphon USA, a leader in receivership, corporate dissolution and real estate auction services is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Tampa, Florida area. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Gryphon's ongoing commitment to serving clients across the Southeast with enhanced local presence and operational capabilities.

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gryphon USA, a leader in receivership, corporate dissolution and real estate auction services is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Tampa, Florida area. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Gryphon's ongoing commitment to serving clients across the Southeast with enhanced local presence and operational capabilities.

The Tampa office is part of Gryphon's strategic initiative to extend its geographic footprint and strengthen its role in judicial foreclosures, distressed asset dispositions, and real estate services. With existing operations in Ohio and real estate auction services across multiple states, Gryphon is poised to deliver its high standard of service to the Florida market.

"Opening a permanent office in Tampa strengthens our ability to serve a growing client base in Florida while advancing our broader national expansion strategy," said Richard Kruse, Founder and Principal Broker at Gryphon USA. "We're actively developing additional locations in the Southwest and engaging with potential partners in several states. This new office positions us to provide more responsive, locally focused service to financial institutions, attorneys, and asset stakeholders throughout the region."

The new office will be overseen by key members of Gryphon's leadership and supported by a team with experience across multiple markets. To meet the demands of its expanding footprint, Gryphon also plans to onboard additional field staff, trusted vendors, and licensed agents to strengthen service delivery across Florida.

Gryphon USA's Florida operations will focus on:

Real estate and commercial asset liquidations

Receivership and corporate wind down

Partnering with Florida -based brokers and auctioneers

